2020 THB Sports Girls Golf All-Area

Chloe Cuneo, junior, Alexandria

Emma Allen, senior, Daleville

Sydney Dillmon, senior, Frankton

Macy Beeson, sophomore, Lapel

Chloe Renihan, junior, Lapel

Sierra Campbell, senior, Lapel

Abbie Hostetler, senior, Madison-Grant

Allie Hostetler, senior, Madison-Grant

Kaylee McKenney, junior, Pendleton Heights

Grace Wiggins, junior, Pendleton Heights

Katie Craig, senior, Shenandoah

Honorable Mention: Alexandria--Gracyn Hosier, Emma Howe, Kelsey Rhoades; Anderson—Jaide Flatter; Daleville—Landrea Arnold, Sara Cukrowicz, Katie Denney, Addy Gick; Elwood—Allison Johnson, Sydney Tincher; Frankton—Lauren Benton, Sophia Chaplin, Bella Dean; Lapel—Grace Martin, Kerith Renihan; Madison-Grant—Nancy Chapel, Allie Vetor; Pendleton Heights—Ashley McKenney, Ryann Norris, Kaitlyn Shamblin; Shenandoah—Rachel Soden

