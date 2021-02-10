2020 THB Sports Girls Golf All-Area
Chloe Cuneo, junior, Alexandria
Emma Allen, senior, Daleville
Sydney Dillmon, senior, Frankton
Macy Beeson, sophomore, Lapel
Chloe Renihan, junior, Lapel
Sierra Campbell, senior, Lapel
Abbie Hostetler, senior, Madison-Grant
Allie Hostetler, senior, Madison-Grant
Kaylee McKenney, junior, Pendleton Heights
Grace Wiggins, junior, Pendleton Heights
Katie Craig, senior, Shenandoah
Honorable Mention: Alexandria--Gracyn Hosier, Emma Howe, Kelsey Rhoades; Anderson—Jaide Flatter; Daleville—Landrea Arnold, Sara Cukrowicz, Katie Denney, Addy Gick; Elwood—Allison Johnson, Sydney Tincher; Frankton—Lauren Benton, Sophia Chaplin, Bella Dean; Lapel—Grace Martin, Kerith Renihan; Madison-Grant—Nancy Chapel, Allie Vetor; Pendleton Heights—Ashley McKenney, Ryann Norris, Kaitlyn Shamblin; Shenandoah—Rachel Soden
