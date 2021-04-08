2021 THB Sports Wrestling All-Area

Logan Flowers, junior, Alexandria

Isaiah Fye, sophomore, Alexandria

Max Naselroad, junior, Alexandria

Andrew Dietz, junior, Anderson

Jawuan Echols, junior, Anderson

Romello Williams, senior, Anderson

Dawson Brooks, sophomore, Daleville

Reazon Davenport, freshman, Daleville

Julius Gerencser, junior, Daleville

Jackson Ingenito, junior, Daleville

Brandon Kinnick, junior, Daleville

Chase Lovell, senior, Elwood

Hunter Branham, sophomore, Frankton

Huston Ellingwood, senior, Frankton

Crew Farrell, freshman, Frankton

Seth Lawson, senior, Frankton

Jared Brown, senior, Pendleton Heights

Ethan Childers, junior, Pendleton Heights

Elijah Creel, junior, Pendleton Heights

Colin Gillespie, junior, Pendleton Heights

Cole Hughes, senior, Shenandoah

Justin Hummel, senior, Shenandoah

Honorable Mention: Alexandria—Brancen Combs, Blake Sayre Anderson—Caigen Malone, Clayton Stephens Daleville—Caden Dilk, Reid King, T.J. Fritz Elwood—Jayden Reese Frankton—Corbin Alexander, Kelby LaPierre Lapel—Alan Buzan, Erik Davis, Grant Morris, Jarod Roundtree, Bruin White Madison-Grant—Davin Barton, Jaren Glass, Lucas Knopp, Jeron Mason Pendleton Heights—Gator Bynum, Sam Mossoney, Blake Nicholson, Dresden Roberts, Jackson Todd, Jaiden Tong,  Shenandoah—Zack Gedek, Sam Hinshaw, Connor White

Tags

Trending Video