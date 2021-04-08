2021 THB Sports Wrestling All-Area
Logan Flowers, junior, Alexandria
Isaiah Fye, sophomore, Alexandria
Max Naselroad, junior, Alexandria
Andrew Dietz, junior, Anderson
Jawuan Echols, junior, Anderson
Romello Williams, senior, Anderson
Dawson Brooks, sophomore, Daleville
Reazon Davenport, freshman, Daleville
Julius Gerencser, junior, Daleville
Jackson Ingenito, junior, Daleville
Brandon Kinnick, junior, Daleville
Chase Lovell, senior, Elwood
Hunter Branham, sophomore, Frankton
Huston Ellingwood, senior, Frankton
Crew Farrell, freshman, Frankton
Seth Lawson, senior, Frankton
Jared Brown, senior, Pendleton Heights
Ethan Childers, junior, Pendleton Heights
Elijah Creel, junior, Pendleton Heights
Colin Gillespie, junior, Pendleton Heights
Cole Hughes, senior, Shenandoah
Justin Hummel, senior, Shenandoah
Honorable Mention: Alexandria—Brancen Combs, Blake Sayre Anderson—Caigen Malone, Clayton Stephens Daleville—Caden Dilk, Reid King, T.J. Fritz Elwood—Jayden Reese Frankton—Corbin Alexander, Kelby LaPierre Lapel—Alan Buzan, Erik Davis, Grant Morris, Jarod Roundtree, Bruin White Madison-Grant—Davin Barton, Jaren Glass, Lucas Knopp, Jeron Mason Pendleton Heights—Gator Bynum, Sam Mossoney, Blake Nicholson, Dresden Roberts, Jackson Todd, Jaiden Tong, Shenandoah—Zack Gedek, Sam Hinshaw, Connor White
