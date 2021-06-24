2021 THB Sports Boys Track All-Area

Michael Sweigart, senior, Alexandria

Bradlee Thomas, junior, Anderson

Jayden Reese, sophomore, Elwood

Zach Davenport, senior, Frankton

Brice Everitt, sophomore, Frankton

Luke Harrison, junior, Frankton

Bradley Lawrence, senior, Frankton

Hunter Smith, freshman, Frankton

Braxton Walls, junior, Frankton

Noah Price, sophomore, Liberty Christian

Tanner Brooks, sophomore, Madison-Grant

Luke Bays, senior, Pendleton Heights

Andrew Blake, sophomore, Pendleton Heights

Avry Carpenter, junior, Pendleton Heights

Andrew Harvey, senior, Pendleton Heights

Brenden Hubble, sophomore, Pendleton Heights

Caden McClain, senior, Pendleton Heights

Sean Roan, senior, Pendleton Heights

Honorable Mention: Anderson—Najee Henderson, Curtis Lewis; Anderson Prep—Dixon Minton, Larry Rodriguez; Daleville—Aaron Alford, Cameron Lykins, Zach Neff, Owen O’Donnell, Khoa Weston; Frankton—Ayden Brobston, Kaleb Cage, Franky Cazares, Jacob Davenport, Blake Mills; Madison-Grant—Caleb Haney, Gabe Wedmore; Pendleton Heights—Elijah Arthur, Cooper Cochran, William Coggins, Kyle Drinkut, Luke Mills, Ethan Ross, Taylor Skalon; Shenandoah—Justin Hummel

