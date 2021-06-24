2021 THB Sports Boys Track All-Area
Michael Sweigart, senior, Alexandria
Bradlee Thomas, junior, Anderson
Jayden Reese, sophomore, Elwood
Zach Davenport, senior, Frankton
Brice Everitt, sophomore, Frankton
Luke Harrison, junior, Frankton
Bradley Lawrence, senior, Frankton
Hunter Smith, freshman, Frankton
Braxton Walls, junior, Frankton
Noah Price, sophomore, Liberty Christian
Tanner Brooks, sophomore, Madison-Grant
Luke Bays, senior, Pendleton Heights
Andrew Blake, sophomore, Pendleton Heights
Avry Carpenter, junior, Pendleton Heights
Andrew Harvey, senior, Pendleton Heights
Brenden Hubble, sophomore, Pendleton Heights
Caden McClain, senior, Pendleton Heights
Sean Roan, senior, Pendleton Heights
Honorable Mention: Anderson—Najee Henderson, Curtis Lewis; Anderson Prep—Dixon Minton, Larry Rodriguez; Daleville—Aaron Alford, Cameron Lykins, Zach Neff, Owen O’Donnell, Khoa Weston; Frankton—Ayden Brobston, Kaleb Cage, Franky Cazares, Jacob Davenport, Blake Mills; Madison-Grant—Caleb Haney, Gabe Wedmore; Pendleton Heights—Elijah Arthur, Cooper Cochran, William Coggins, Kyle Drinkut, Luke Mills, Ethan Ross, Taylor Skalon; Shenandoah—Justin Hummel
