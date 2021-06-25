2021 THB Sports Girls Track All-Area Team

Reanna Stinson, junior, Alexandria

Malena Higgins, junior, Anderson

Faith Norris, freshman, Daleville

Sarah Sizemore, senior, Daleville

Sydney Duncan, sophomore, Frankton

Skyler Drake, sophomore, Frankton

Emma Ewer, junior, Madison-Grant

Azmae Turner, junior, Madison-Grant

Maddie Heineman, sophomore, Pendleton Heights

Kaitlyn Prickett, sophomore, Pendleton Heights

Laney Ricker, junior, Pendleton Heights

Isabelle Simons, sophomore, Pendleton Heights

Madison Terrell, senior, Pendleton Heights

Erikka Hill, senior, Shenandoah

Honorable Mention: Alexandria—Lilly Thomas, Madi Weir; Anderson—Kaliyah Armstrong; Anderson Prep—Tyra Gillispie, Julia Smith; Daleville—Alaisha Campbell, Olivia Covert; Elwood—Alivia Boston; Frankton—Evelyn Croy, Bella Dean; Lapel—Hannah Combs; Pendleton Heights—Abigail Davidson, Abigale Fisher, Alivia Fox, Layla Jones, Emma Konkle, Bailey Pippin; Shenandoah—Abby Buskirk

