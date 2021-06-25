2021 THB Sports Girls Track All-Area Team
Reanna Stinson, junior, Alexandria
Malena Higgins, junior, Anderson
Faith Norris, freshman, Daleville
Sarah Sizemore, senior, Daleville
Sydney Duncan, sophomore, Frankton
Skyler Drake, sophomore, Frankton
Emma Ewer, junior, Madison-Grant
Azmae Turner, junior, Madison-Grant
Maddie Heineman, sophomore, Pendleton Heights
Kaitlyn Prickett, sophomore, Pendleton Heights
Laney Ricker, junior, Pendleton Heights
Isabelle Simons, sophomore, Pendleton Heights
Madison Terrell, senior, Pendleton Heights
Erikka Hill, senior, Shenandoah
Honorable Mention: Alexandria—Lilly Thomas, Madi Weir; Anderson—Kaliyah Armstrong; Anderson Prep—Tyra Gillispie, Julia Smith; Daleville—Alaisha Campbell, Olivia Covert; Elwood—Alivia Boston; Frankton—Evelyn Croy, Bella Dean; Lapel—Hannah Combs; Pendleton Heights—Abigail Davidson, Abigale Fisher, Alivia Fox, Layla Jones, Emma Konkle, Bailey Pippin; Shenandoah—Abby Buskirk
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.