2022 THB Sports Boys Golf All-Area

Owen Harpe, junior, Alexandria

Graham Kelley, junior, Anderson

Will Retherford, senior, Elwood

Liam Baker, sophomore, Frankton

Jacob Erwin, sophomore, Lapel

Corbin Renihan, senior, Lapel

Sam Denny, sophomore, Pendleton Heights

Cohen Gray, sophomore, Pendleton Heights

Ryan Craig, junior, Shenandoah

Landen Mathes, sophomore, Shenandoah

Cohen Shores, sophomore, Shenandoah

Jordan Zody, senior, Shenandoah

Honorable Mention: Alexandria—Colton Eden, Isaiah Fye, Spencer Hiser; Anderson—Andrew Dietz, Dalton Greer, Ethan Krick; Daleville—Josh Broshar, Zach Cooper, Julius Gerencser; Elwood—Beau Brandon, Jac Jarrett; Frankton—Kaden Key, Christian Knauer, Jace Scott, Carson Ward; Lapel—Clayton Baker, Grant Humerickhouse, Tyler Lutz; Madison-Grant—Jacob Moore; Pendleton Heights—Ryan Davis, Brady Gray, Lucas Poynter; Shenandoah—Landon Harter

