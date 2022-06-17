2022 THB Sports Boys Golf All-Area
Owen Harpe, junior, Alexandria
Graham Kelley, junior, Anderson
Will Retherford, senior, Elwood
Liam Baker, sophomore, Frankton
Jacob Erwin, sophomore, Lapel
Corbin Renihan, senior, Lapel
Sam Denny, sophomore, Pendleton Heights
Cohen Gray, sophomore, Pendleton Heights
Ryan Craig, junior, Shenandoah
Landen Mathes, sophomore, Shenandoah
Cohen Shores, sophomore, Shenandoah
Jordan Zody, senior, Shenandoah
Honorable Mention: Alexandria—Colton Eden, Isaiah Fye, Spencer Hiser; Anderson—Andrew Dietz, Dalton Greer, Ethan Krick; Daleville—Josh Broshar, Zach Cooper, Julius Gerencser; Elwood—Beau Brandon, Jac Jarrett; Frankton—Kaden Key, Christian Knauer, Jace Scott, Carson Ward; Lapel—Clayton Baker, Grant Humerickhouse, Tyler Lutz; Madison-Grant—Jacob Moore; Pendleton Heights—Ryan Davis, Brady Gray, Lucas Poynter; Shenandoah—Landon Harter