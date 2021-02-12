2020 THB Sports Boys Soccer All-Area Team
Alfredo Lopez, Anderson
Alex Oguin, Anderson
Sebastian Rodriguez, Anderson
Jack Scott, Anderson Prep
Aidan Wilson, Anderson Prep
Larry Rodriguez, Anderson Prep
Alex Rosario, Anderson Prep
Josh Cabello, Liberty Christian
Beckham Chappell, Liberty Christian
Tyler Houk, Liberty Christian
Aidan Smith, Liberty Christian
Abraham Tapia, Liberty Christian
Cole Foreman, Liberty Christian
Cole Bubalo, Pendleton Heights
Kip Mankhwala, Pendleton Heights
Caleb Spires, Pendleton Heights
Kam Kail, Pendleton Heights
Honorable Mention: Anderson Prep—Derek Dailey, Colton Gossett, Kayden Mondragon; Liberty Christian—Josiah Cabello, Dominick Thurman; Pendleton Heights—William Phillips, Matthew Roark, Parker Suchnya, Devan Swinford
