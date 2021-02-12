2020 THB Sports Boys Soccer All-Area Team

Alfredo Lopez, Anderson

Alex Oguin, Anderson

Sebastian Rodriguez, Anderson

Jack Scott, Anderson Prep

Aidan Wilson, Anderson Prep

Larry Rodriguez, Anderson Prep

Alex Rosario, Anderson Prep

Josh Cabello, Liberty Christian

Beckham Chappell, Liberty Christian

Tyler Houk, Liberty Christian

Aidan Smith, Liberty Christian

Abraham Tapia, Liberty Christian

Cole Foreman, Liberty Christian

Cole Bubalo, Pendleton Heights

Kip Mankhwala, Pendleton Heights

Caleb Spires, Pendleton Heights

Kam Kail, Pendleton Heights

Honorable Mention: Anderson Prep—Derek Dailey, Colton Gossett, Kayden Mondragon; Liberty Christian—Josiah Cabello, Dominick Thurman; Pendleton Heights—William Phillips, Matthew Roark, Parker Suchnya, Devan Swinford

