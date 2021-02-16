THB Sports 2020 Girls Cross Country All-Area

Reanna Stinson, junior, Alexandria

Lilly Thomas, sophomore, Alexandria

Madi Weir, sophomore, Alexandria

Olivia Covert,, Daleville

Caitlin Cole, junior, Frankton

Hannah Combs, freshman, Lapel

Abby Etchison, sophomore, Liberty Christian

Abby Davidson, freshman, Pendleton Heights

Ella Dixon, freshman, Pendleton Heights

Catherine Dudley, junior, Pendleton Heights

Katie Jones, junior, Pendleton Heights

Berkeley Lord, junior, Pendleton Heights

Laney Ricker, junior, Pendleton Heights

Olivia Welpott, freshman, Pendleton Heights

Hope Edwards, senior, Shenandoah

Honorable Mention—Alexandria—Jordan Bodie, Allie Gast, Morgan Long, Madeline Rowlett; Anderson—Athena Barnard; Daleville—Audrey Shepler; Elwood—Katelyn Foor; Frankton—Maddie Benton, Katelyn Browning, Jewell Cline, Abby Hartley, Kiley Huff, Emma Sheward; Lapel—Lucy Loller; Liberty Christian—Ella Wall; Madison-Grant—Zoey Barnett, Emma Ewer, Lacey Mayfield, Mary Mayfield; Pendleton Heights—Hailee Brunnemer, Chloe Jones, Maddie McKee, Gloria Richardson, Jaycee Thurman; Shenandoah—Abby Buskirk, Madison Cooper

