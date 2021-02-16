THB Sports 2020 Girls Cross Country All-Area
Reanna Stinson, junior, Alexandria
Lilly Thomas, sophomore, Alexandria
Madi Weir, sophomore, Alexandria
Olivia Covert,, Daleville
Caitlin Cole, junior, Frankton
Hannah Combs, freshman, Lapel
Abby Etchison, sophomore, Liberty Christian
Abby Davidson, freshman, Pendleton Heights
Ella Dixon, freshman, Pendleton Heights
Catherine Dudley, junior, Pendleton Heights
Katie Jones, junior, Pendleton Heights
Berkeley Lord, junior, Pendleton Heights
Laney Ricker, junior, Pendleton Heights
Olivia Welpott, freshman, Pendleton Heights
Hope Edwards, senior, Shenandoah
Honorable Mention—Alexandria—Jordan Bodie, Allie Gast, Morgan Long, Madeline Rowlett; Anderson—Athena Barnard; Daleville—Audrey Shepler; Elwood—Katelyn Foor; Frankton—Maddie Benton, Katelyn Browning, Jewell Cline, Abby Hartley, Kiley Huff, Emma Sheward; Lapel—Lucy Loller; Liberty Christian—Ella Wall; Madison-Grant—Zoey Barnett, Emma Ewer, Lacey Mayfield, Mary Mayfield; Pendleton Heights—Hailee Brunnemer, Chloe Jones, Maddie McKee, Gloria Richardson, Jaycee Thurman; Shenandoah—Abby Buskirk, Madison Cooper
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.