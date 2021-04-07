2021 THB Sports Boys Swimming All-Area
Dayton Edwards, senior, Anderson
Sam Eskew, junior, Anderson
Bowen Libler, sophomore, Anderson
Carson Smitherman, senior, Anderson
Ian Christian, freshman, Pendleton Heights
Trevor Cobb, senior, Pendleton Heights
Ashur Grobey, sophomore, Pendleton Heights
Tyler Hollendonner, junior, Pendleton Heights
Brayden Jones, senior, Pendleton Heights
Jacob Simpson, freshman, Pendleton Heights
Honorable Mention: Anderson—Jason Bale, Asher Goar, Devin Goodrich, Isaac Hanauer, Ben Hockwalt, Robby James, Michael Strait, Gavin Wilson Elwood—Thomas Gregor, Owen Huff, Dustin Maseman, William Worley Liberty Christian—Nicholas Bitar, Benjamin Webb, Lucas Williams, Markus Williams Pendleton Heights—Oliver Claxon, Parker Hammons, Tanner Keesling, Kyle Kemper, James Lewis, Jake Mills
