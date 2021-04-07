2021 THB Sports Boys Swimming All-Area

Dayton Edwards, senior, Anderson

Sam Eskew, junior, Anderson

Bowen Libler, sophomore, Anderson

Carson Smitherman, senior, Anderson

Ian Christian, freshman, Pendleton Heights

Trevor Cobb, senior, Pendleton Heights

Ashur Grobey, sophomore, Pendleton Heights

Tyler Hollendonner, junior, Pendleton Heights

Brayden Jones, senior, Pendleton Heights

Jacob Simpson, freshman, Pendleton Heights

Honorable Mention: Anderson—Jason Bale, Asher Goar, Devin Goodrich, Isaac Hanauer, Ben Hockwalt, Robby James, Michael Strait, Gavin Wilson Elwood—Thomas Gregor, Owen Huff, Dustin Maseman, William Worley Liberty Christian—Nicholas Bitar, Benjamin Webb, Lucas Williams, Markus Williams Pendleton Heights—Oliver Claxon, Parker Hammons, Tanner Keesling, Kyle Kemper, James Lewis, Jake Mills

