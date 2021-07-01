2021 THB Sports Softball-Pitcher All-Area

Kendall Parker, junior, Alexandria

Olivia Shannon, sophomore, Elwood

Adyson Coppess, junior, Frankton

Krystin Davis, freshman, Lapel

Katie Duncan, sophomore , Madison-Grant

Elizabeth Lee, sophomore, Madison-Grant

Ryann Norris, senior, Pendleton Heights

Kaylin Nolen, junior, Shenandoah

Honorable Mention: Alexandria—Madisyn Standridge; Anderson—Jada Bliss; Daleville—Paige Petty; Elwood—Alivia Boston; Lapel—Avery Bailey; Liberty Christian—Maddie Mercer; Pendleton Heights—Brinkley Epperson; Shenandoah—Emma Whittenburg

