2021 THB Sports Softball-Pitcher All-Area
Kendall Parker, junior, Alexandria
Olivia Shannon, sophomore, Elwood
Adyson Coppess, junior, Frankton
Krystin Davis, freshman, Lapel
Katie Duncan, sophomore , Madison-Grant
Elizabeth Lee, sophomore, Madison-Grant
Ryann Norris, senior, Pendleton Heights
Kaylin Nolen, junior, Shenandoah
Honorable Mention: Alexandria—Madisyn Standridge; Anderson—Jada Bliss; Daleville—Paige Petty; Elwood—Alivia Boston; Lapel—Avery Bailey; Liberty Christian—Maddie Mercer; Pendleton Heights—Brinkley Epperson; Shenandoah—Emma Whittenburg
