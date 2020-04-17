“All I can really muster to say at the moment is - thank you.

ALEXANDRIA — Part of an extraordinary senior class at Alexandria, Cade Vernetti departs high school as a record setter, an athlete of the year and a champion.
Last spring, Vernetti was the starting center fielder for the state champion Tigers baseball team. He hit .336 for Alex with a home run, eight doubles and 26 RBI while scoring 42 runs, stealing 26 bases and fielding at a .941 clip. During the tournament run, Vernetti was 7-for-19 with a double, eight runs scored, four RBI and was 3-for-3 on stolen base attempts. He was also perfect defensively, handling all 12 of his fielding chances without an error.
Vernetti was the 2019 THB Sports Football Defensive Athlete of the Year and will continue his gridiron career at Indiana Wesleyan University next fall. In addition to hauling in 70 passes for 1,004 yards and 15 touchdowns, he recorded 77 tackles with five interceptions and eight pass defenses.
On the basketball court, Vernetti started for the 2019 sectional championship team and helped the Tigers win their first boys Madison County title in January. This season, he averaged 9.8 points, 4 assists and 2.2 steals per game and shot 38% from 3-point range.
He plans to study exercise science at IWU.
Here is his senior letter:
“Dear Baseball,
“I’ve taken some time to gather my feelings and think about what to say, but I still can’t put everything into words. I can’t describe how difficult this is for every athlete, not just myself.
“Growing up, my favorite sport has always been football. Obviously, I have loved baseball and basketball as well, but football had my heart. Then, as high school went on, I always found myself enjoying baseball more each year. It wasn’t just playing baseball, it was the relationships and bonds I built with my teammates. Baseball has transformed these relationships into a brotherhood.
“I’m going to miss all the time I got to spend with my brothers over the years. Whether it was the bus ride to an away game or the state championship at Victory Field, we always had the best time with each other, and we always knew how to have fun. Baseball has introduced so many mentors into my life that have developed and shaped me into the man I am today. I never would have imagined that my last baseball game would have been winning the state championship … as a junior.
“People may think that I’m fortunate to have ended my career this way, and they’re right, but I’m still longing for more. I know I will always look back and say ‘I wish I could have one more at-bat’ or ‘I just want one more game.’
“All I can really muster to say at the moment is - thank you.
“I want to thank baseball for everything it has done for me. I’m very fortunate to be going to college to play football next fall. However, this was going to be the last time I ever got to play baseball, and now I will not get that chance.
“If I could give any advice to anyone out there that is reading this, please just don’t take anything in your life for granted. Before you know it, the things you love can escape you in an instant.
“This is it baseball. I’ve known you since I was 7 years old, and you will always have a special place in my heart. Until we meet again ...
“Sincerely,
Cade Vernetti #5, Alexandria”
