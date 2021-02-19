Carson Wentz is the Indianapolis Colts’ new quarterback, but the move can’t become official until March 17. In the meantime, CNHI Sports Indiana thought it might be beneficial to take a look back at Wentz’s recent past to see if there are any clues for his future. The fifth season of Amazon Prime’s “All or Nothing” series chronicled the 2019 Philadelphia Eagles. This eight-part series will recap those eight episodes with an eye on nuggets of interest to Indy.

EPISODE I: FLY EAGLES FLY

The series opens with scenes from the Philadelphia Eagles’ championship parade in February 2018 while joyous proclamations from fans and talk radio hosts play over the images. Subsequent scenes run through the heartache of the following season’s division round loss against the New Orleans Saints and set the table for the 2019 campaign.

Nick Foles, the backup quarterback who led the playoff charge to the Super Bowl crown, is gone. He signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and we all know how that turned out.

Carson Wentz also signed a contract in the offseason -- a four-year, $128 million deal that cemented his position as the face of the franchise. But the circumstances are unique.

Video lingers over a shot of Foles’ statue outside Lincoln Financial Field, a companion piece to the sculpt of then Eagles head coach Doug Pederson that commemorates the “Philly Special.” That trick play went for a touchdown on fourth down just before halftime of Super Bowl 52, with Foles catching a pass from tight end Trey Burton – who spent the 2020 season with the Colts.

That image transitions into a shot of Wentz taking a knee alone on the practice field after a workout. All the while comments from his interview with the crew provide the soundtrack. He says there’s no extra pressure this season because the Super Bowl is the goal every year. Then he allows a peek into what watching the championship run from the sideline meant to him.

“It’s something that I’ll always cherish, my teammates winning the Super Bowl and being a part of that,” Wentz says. “But it’s also something that I’m striving to get back to that point because I know how much it hurt not being able to play in that game.”

The excitement in the city is palpable as the regular-season opener nears, and a great deal of that excitement surrounds a returning fan favorite. After five years away with the Washington Football Team and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, speedy wide receiver DeSean Jackson is back in a Philadelphia uniform.

He'll miss 24 of the next 32 games because of injury, and the team released him for the second time Thursday. But in September 2019, there’s a press conference filled with joy for being back where his NFL career began and optimism for bringing another Lombardi Trophy to the Eagles.

It doesn’t take long for Jackson and Wentz to get on the same page. Philadelphia falls behind 17-0 in the opener against Washington, and the fans loudly make their displeasure known. But the comeback begins with a bomb from Wentz to his new star receiver, and they connect twice for deep scores overall en route to a 32-27 win.

It isn’t pretty, but it confirms fans’ confidence in the offense and sets a high bar for the QB-WR relationship. The scenes of Wentz working on the details of routes with Jackson on the practice field also should resonate with Indianapolis fans.

They provide a glimpse into the quarterback’s philosophy about working with new pass catchers.

“Growing chemistry and getting in sync with new receivers is always a challenge right away,” Wentz tells the camera. “You’re trying to learn each other’s body language, learn each other’s kind of football IQ and how you see the game and understand and process the game. It takes getting reps on the field.”

The good vibes don’t last long.

Part of the excitement surrounding the offense comes from the versatility of the receiving corps. Jackson is the ultra-quick deep threat, and he’s paired with Alshon Jeffrey – a big-bodied target who can move the chains and threaten defenses in the red zone. Nelson Agholor rounds out the trio as the slot receiver trying to shake off doubts about his hands.

The Colts could replicate that dynamic to some extent in 2021 if speedy Parris Campbell can stay healthy, big-bodied Michael Pittman Jr. can take the next step in his development and veteran T.Y. Hilton returns to fill the slot role.

But it doesn’t go well for Philadelphia in Week 2 of the 2019 season. Jackson and Jeffrey are injured early in a prime time game at Atlanta, and Wentz takes a beating. A shot to the ribs briefly sends him to the sideline for medical attention, and he ends up in the medical tent a short while later to be checked for a concussion.

Wentz stays on the field but throws a pair of interceptions as the Eagles fall behind 17-6. Then he rallies the troops. A laser to Agholor for a short touchdown on the run and a quarterback sneak for a second score put Philadelphia in front 20-17 with about 3½ minutes remaining.

But the defense can’t hold on, surrendering a long touchdown pass on third-and-long and calling on Wentz for one more scoring drive. He places a perfect pass to Agohlor down the sideline for an apparent touchdown, but the receiver drops it.

Agoholor makes up for his mistake with a 40-yard reception to keep the drive alive on fourth-and-14, but tight end Zach Ertz is stopped short of the 8-yard line on another fourth down moments later and the Eagles lose.

Though concerns about his injury history again are raised, Wentz is spared much of the blame as the episode ends. Ertz – whose route was run short of the marker – and Agholor take the brunt of the blame. But there are storm clouds rising with another prime time road game – this one in Green Bay – teased for the next installment.