Carson Wentz is the Indianapolis Colts’ new quarterback, but the move can’t become official until March 17. In the meantime, CNHI Sports Indiana thought it might be beneficial to take a look back at Wentz’s recent past to see if there are any clues for his future. The fifth season of Amazon Prime’s “All or Nothing” series chronicled the 2019 Philadelphia Eagles. This eight-part series will recap those eight episodes with an eye on nuggets of interest to Indy.

EPISODE III: NOT FOR SUCKERS

This was a quiet episode for Carson Wentz, with the defense taking center stage.

The only real mention of the quarterback comes with a shot of him running onto the field before a Week 6 showdown against the Minnesota Vikings. Philadelphia Eagles radio announcer Merrill Reese notes it will be Wentz’s first appearance at U.S. Bank Stadium because he missed the Super Bowl with an injury.

His first appearance at Lucas Oil Stadium will come in the Indianapolis Colts’ home opener this fall. Wentz’s only meeting against the Colts came in Philadelphia in 2018. In his first game back from the knee injury that kept him out of the championship run, Wentz was 25-of-37 for 255 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 20-16 victory.

His day in Minneapolis does not end as well.

Wentz is 26-of-40 for 306 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, but a banged up defensive secondary can’t slow down the Vikings in a 38-20 loss.

With four starting defensive backs out, Kirk Cousins is 22-of-29 for 333 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. Minnesota jumps out to a 24-3 lead in the second quarter before Wentz leads a five-play, 75-yard march that ends with a 32-yard touchdown pass to running back Miles Sanders.

Philly seems to be in position for a comeback when an interception follows on the ensuing possession, but the offense stalls and head coach Doug Pederson calls for an ill-advised fake field goal. Kicker Jason Elliott’s primary read isn’t there, and after he scrambls to try to make something happen, his pass is tipped and intercepted.

Though it’s not included in the episode, the Eagles do close within 24-20 in the third quarter on a touchdown pass from Wentz to Alshon Jeffrey and an Elliott field goal. But they can’t finish the job.

It is a particularly deflating result for Philadelphia after the episode opened with a rout of the New York Jets. A slumbering pass rush awoke with 10 sacks in that game, and the Eagles rolled to a 31-6 victory.

Wentz isn’t mentioned during the recap, but he had a quiet game – finishing 17-of-29 for 189 yards and a touchdown – as the defense scored twice.

The episode ends with Philadelphia at 3-3 and two games remaining on a three-game road trip many believe will define the season.

