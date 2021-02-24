Carson Wentz is the Indianapolis Colts’ new quarterback, but the move can’t become official until March 17. In the meantime, CNHI Sports Indiana thought it might be beneficial to take a look back at Wentz’s recent past to see if there are any clues for his future. The fifth season of Amazon Prime’s “All or Nothing” series chronicled the 2019 Philadelphia Eagles. This eight-part series will recap those eight episodes with an eye on nuggets of interest to Indy.

EPISODE VI: UNDER PRESSURE

The cliffhanger from the previous episode is quickly resolved.

With the Philadelphia Eagles pinned at their own 6-yard line and needing a touchdown to tie the New England Patriots, Carson Wentz walks the bench slapping hands with each member of a banged up offensive line.

“I got y’all,” he says. “I got you guys.”

It’s a terrific sentiment and the kind of leadership the team needs in that moment, but the quarterback ultimately can’t deliver. He marches the Eagles inside New England’s 30-yard line before the drive stalls. First Wentz makes a bad throw to tight end Zach Ertz on third down. Then a beautiful fourth-down throw under pressure glances off wide receiver Nelson Agholor’s hands in the back of the end zone.

Philadelphia loses 17-10, and a theme for the episode emerges. The City of Brotherly Love is about to put the franchise on blast.

This time, Wentz is spared none of the vitriol. In a foreshadowing of the doomed 2020 season, the quarterback struggles as injuries mount on the offense around him.

General manager Howie Roseman also is under fire as critics bemoan the lack of playmakers and speed on the roster. Agholor is injured on the final play against the Patriots, and wide receiver Alshon Jeffrey also will miss the next game against the Seattle Seahawks because of injury.

Wentz is on the spot, and he initially responds in the manner a leader should. As the offense prepares to run out of the tunnel before the Seahawks game, he gathers the young wide receiver group.

“There is so much confidence today it’s contagious,” he says. “Believe in yourself. You’re the best person for the job every time you line up. Dominate. Put a smile on your face. Let’s have some fun, and let’s kick some (butt).”

But it doesn’t take long for the quarterback’s on-field struggles to return. Philly drives deep into Seahawks territory on the first possessions, but Wentz badly overthrows wide-open running back Miles Sanders on a perfectly executed screen pass and the Eagles settle for a field goal.

Things take a turn for the worse when right guard Brandon Brooks suffers an anxiety attack and has to leave the game in the first quarter. Philadelphia now is without both starters on the right side of the offensive line, its top three wide receivers (DeSean Jackson is on injured reserve) and its starting running back (Jordan Howard).

Just as he will throughout the 2020 season, Wentz does not respond well. He loses a fumble on a strip sack (an all-too-common occurrence), botches a handoff that leads to another fumble, forces a pass to tight end Dallas Goedert that is intercepted and throws a second pick just after his defense records an interception of its own with Seattle leading 10-3 in the third quarter.

The Eagles turn the ball over five times in a 17-9 loss, and Wentz is responsible for four of them.

In yet another foreshadowing of 2020, questions begin to bubble about whether Wentz is the guy.

But there’s hope on the horizon. The next game is at 2-9 Miami, and a win will put the Eagles back in first place in the NFC East.

Brooks and right tackle Lane Johnson return, and so does Wentz. He’s 28-of-46 for 310 yards with three touchdowns and one interception – on a hail mary – but Philadelphia’s defense suffers an unthinkable collapse.

The Eagles lead 28-14 early in the third quarter, but Miami scores the next 23 points and holds on for a shocking 37-31 upset.

Philadelphia is 5-7 after a three-game losing streak, and playoff hopes are fading.

The same questions dogging Wentz into his Indianapolis debut this fall will be asked over the final four weeks. Can he rediscover his form? Or is something with him irreparably broken?

