Carson Wentz is the Indianapolis Colts’ new quarterback, but the move can’t become official until March 17. In the meantime, CNHI Sports Indiana thought it might be beneficial to take a look back at Wentz’s recent past to see if there are any clues for his future. The fifth season of Amazon Prime’s “All or Nothing” series chronicled the 2019 Philadelphia Eagles. This eight-part series will recap those eight episodes with an eye on nuggets of interest to Indy.

EPISODE VII: ALL OF US

With the Philadelphia Eagles trailing again in a crucial game at Washington, Carson Wentz makes a play that leaves teammate Brandon Graham stunned.

The quarterback scrambles to his right, stops to set his base and then fires a laser through two defenders to Miles Sanders in the back of the end zone. The play unfolds so quickly there is initially some confusion until the running back, who had rolled over backwards while falling out of bounds, rises and displays the football to the official.

“That was (expletive) sweet,” Graham, a star defensive end, says from the bench.

As Wentz returns to the sideline, he’s met by a congratulatory head coach.

“That was a helluva throw, dude,” Doug Pederson says while bumping fists with his QB.

Wentz accepts all the praise in kind, but he has a target of his own. He finds Sanders on the bench and expresses his own gratitude.

“That’s what I’m talking about 2-6,” Wentz says, referencing the running back’s jersey number. “That’s what I’m talking about.”

He punctuates the brief conversation with an emphatic high-five.

The fact the defense immediately gives back the lead perfectly illustrates Philadelphia’s 2019 season. Nothing fun comes without a price.

This penultimate episode is filled with Wentz overcoming adversity. As the show opens, the Eagles have just three healthy receivers for a home game against the lowly New York Giants.

Four straight wins will get Philadelphia back into the playoffs for the third straight year, but even with a friendly schedule it seems an unlikely outcome for a team on a three-game losing streak.

The coaches are focused on getting the starting quarterback back on track. Wentz has been in a personal slump during the slide, and veteran backup Josh McCown has a plan to build back his confidence.

Work the short passing game, stack completions and build momentum. It’s a blueprint Wentz responds well to during practice.

“He’s really been like another coach, another set of eyes,” Wentz says of McCown.

It’s an interesting dynamic and one the Indianapolis Colts might want to replicate this fall. Currently, the only other quarterbacks on the roster are Jacob Eason – a second-year passer who has yet to take his first NFL snap – and Jalen Morton – a long-shot with elite arm strength fighting for a roster spot.

There’s enough money to sign an experienced backup who could serve as an extra coach. But Wentz already will be surrounded by people who share his unique perspective. Head coach Frank Reich, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich and assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier all played quarterback in college or the pros.

It's experience Wentz is likely to lean on.

“It’s been extremely refreshing to be able to bounce ideas back and forth with (McCown), being that he’s been in so many offenses,” Wentz says. “He’s been extremely helpful to me and to this team this year.”

Even if it’s not immediately apparent on the field.

With Philadelphia fighting for its playoff life, the 2-10 Giants take a 17-3 halftime lead. Coming on the heels of a loss to the previously 2-9 Miami Dolphins, the season seems to be heading for disaster. Then Wentz dons his cape and flies in to save the day.

He catches fire as the Eagles score 20 straight points and win 23-17 in overtime.

“He’s out there being Superman,” a staffer says to McCown in the tunnel as Wentz finishes a postgame interview on the field.

“Yeah, he was awesome,” McCown responds. “We can win a lot of games when he’s playing like that, a lot of games.”

Even with some skill position players few people have ever heard of. Running back Boston Scott is one of the stars of the game.

He tells the cameras Wentz pulled him to the side after Sanders left with an injury and offered some simple encouragement.

“I have confidence in you,” Scott recounts the conversation. “Relax and play.”

Before the next game at Washington, Wentz again finds the former practice squad running back on the field and attempts to lift his spirits.

“Pick up right where you left off, little man,” Wentz says.

Unfortunately for Philly, the game follows a familiar script. Washington leads 14-10 at halftime and 21-17 after answering Wentz’s highlight-reel throw.

Wentz puts the Eagles back in front early in the fourth quarter with a touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz on third-and-goal, but the bloom begins to come off the rose.

Washington ties the game with a field goal, and Wentz loses a fumble on a sack on the ensuing possession. The defense holds Washington to another field goal, but Philadelphia trails 27-24 with 4:56 remaining and the season in the balance.

Wentz is unfazed on the sideline.

“We gonna win this game,” he says. “We gonna win this game. We gonna win this game. Let’s go put another one in now.”

Fired up, he begins walking the sideline and trying to speak a victory into existence.

“It’s going to take all of us, now,” he says. “All of us.”

An offensive lineman interrupts the stream of consciousness.

“Hey, Carson,” he says. “Protect the ball for me.”

Wentz laughs and slaps the lineman’s hand.

“I got you, baby,” he says.

And he does.

Wentz backs up his words with a touchdown drive that ends with a 4-yard pass to another undrafted free agent – former University of Houston quarterback Greg Ward, who most recently played in the defunct Alliance of American Football.

Washington turns the ball over in desperation on the game’s final play, and the defense returns it for a 37-27 victory.

As the Eagles board the train back to Philadelphia at episode’s end, they have new life with a 7-7 record and control of their playoff fate.

