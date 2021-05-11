ANDERSON — Canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the Indiana Class Basketball All-Star Classic will return to O.C. Lewis Gymnasium on the campus of Anderson University on June 18 and 19, with a large contingent of area players included.
"We are very pleased to return after this past year's cancellation,” Steven Stremming, the event's co-founder and executive director said in a release. “All of us -- AU, the (Madison County) Board of Health and ourselves -- strive to put on a safe event, where all the participants and paying fans can have a great experience."
This year has also brought in a new schedule that, due to the NCAA recruiting schedule changes, has all boys games being played June 18 and all girls games played June 19.
Game times are set for the 2021 graduating senior boys to tip at 10 a.m. June 18, with the future boys games (2021 sophomores and freshmen) tipping at 1 p.m. and the two 2021 junior boys games at 3:30 and 6 p.m. Two separate groups of student-athletes will be involved.
The girls will follow the same schedule the following day.
Area boys players expected to participate include graduating seniors Ayden Brobston (Frankton), Grant Brown and Kaden Howell (Madison-Grant) and Andrew Bennett (Shenandoah) and 2021 juniors Christian Nunn (Liberty Christian), Tyrelle Wills and Sean Paige (Anderson) and Blake Mills and Harrison Schwinn (Frankton).
The event will allow Brobston to play in his new home for the first time as well as give Indians fans a chance to see Paige play for the first time. The transfer from Chicago was not eligible to play last season.
For the girls, the area will be represented by graduating seniors Tyra Ford (Anderson) and Kathryn Perry (Shenandoah) and 2021 juniors Lauryn Bates (Frankton) and Azmae Turner (Madison-Grant).
Ford and Perry -- Anderson and Shenandoah’s all-time leading girls scorers -- will be paired on the same team in their final game before area fans.
The Classic’s schedule was altered to allow for players to also participate in the Underclass Showcase at Ben Davis, held the same weekend.
"I can't thank enough all of our staff for working together to organize and plan this event," Stremming said. “They are a special group who I rely on every day."
Another change this year is the exit of Kent Benson. Benson left due to family health issues.
"Of course, we will miss Kent,” Stremming said. “Kent has been integral in the Classic's history, but we will go on."
