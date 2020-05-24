Three All-THB Sports performers from Madison County will continue their athletic careers at the college level next year, including two who will head to the Terre Haute area.
Pendleton Heights senior Kai Moore will play soccer at Rose-Hulman while Elwood three-sport athlete Courtney Todd will run track and cross country at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
Lapel point guard Morgan Knepp will travel much further as she heads to Reedley College in California to resume her basketball career.
A 2019-20 Madison County Athlete of Character and 2019 cross country All-THB Sports runner, Todd capped her athletic career with a 47th-place finish at the Delta cross country regional last fall. She totaled 11 varsity letters during her time at Elwood, four each in cross country and track and field and three for the Panthers' basketball team, where she averaged 4.4 points last season.
In a press release, SMWC track and cross country coach Zach Whitkanack said he is looking forward to having Todd on board.
“I am excited to sign Courtney for cross country and track and field,” he said. “I think she will continue to improve, and I am anxious to start coaching her.”
Todd is excited to start running for the Pomeroys next season.
“It feels like I'm not just running as a job. It feels like I'm coming here to do what I love,” she said in the same press release. “Coach W has made the process so easy and fun. What I like about SMWC is that it is small like I want it, and it's a family-like atmosphere. I'm most excited about meeting new friends and going on some adventures. I would like to thank my family, my friends and coaches. If it wasn't for them, I would not be the person I am today.”
Todd plans to major in kinesiology.
Situated just southeast of Fresno, California, and within a short drive of the Sequoia National Forest, Reedley’s women’s basketball team finished last season 12-16 and just missed out on the Northern California Regionals after a 7-5 record in the Central Valley Conference.
A four-year letter winner for the Bulldogs and 2020 second team all-area player, Knepp averaged 5.9 points and 3.7 assists for her career. She posted career highs of 10.5 points per game as a junior and 5.3 assists as a senior. She will join a Tigers team that had one first-team and two second-team all-conference players.
The Tigers averaged 62 points as a team and were led by Aurelie Bevao’s 15.6 per contest. Bevao will play at Div. I Idaho State next season.
Knepp will study social work.
Moore was a three-year varsity player for the Arabians and scored eight goals with 11 assists during his career. He posted a career-best four goals as a senior and handed out eight assists as a junior, earning all-area honors both years. PH was 25-21-3 during his career, and Moore should return to Madison County as Rose-Hulman is scheduled to play at Anderson University in 2020 as a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference rival.
Rose-Hulman was 16-3-1 overall last season, including 8-1 in the HCAC.
