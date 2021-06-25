BLOOMINGTON -- New Indiana associate men’s basketball coach Dane Fife will make a base salary of $375,000 for the 2021-22 season, while the rest of IU’s men’s basketball staff under new coach Mike Woodson will be well-compensated.
Assistant coach Kenya Hunter will be paid $350,000, while Yasir Rosemond will make $300,000. The contracts of all three assistant coaches were obtained through an open records request by CNHI.
Fife left Michigan State after 10 seasons as an assistant under Tom Izzo, where he was among one of the school’s highest-paid employees at $340,000 last year.
Hunter is a holdover from former coach Archie Miller’s staff, while Rosemond was hired after successful assistant coaching stints in the SEC at Alabama and Georgia and in the Pac-12 at Oregon.
Fife will receive a $25,000 retention bonus if he’s employed at IU past May 1, 2022. All three coaches have bonus structures in their contract that include one month’s salary for making the NCAA Tournament, an additional month’s salary for reaching the Sweet 16/Elite 8, an additional month’s salary for reaching the Final Four and an additional month’s salary for winning a national championship.
Other perks in all three contracts include a courtesy car and a $2,000 Adidas product allowance.
