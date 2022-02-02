BLOOMINGTON -- With running backs coach Deland McCullough leaving Indiana to take the same position at Notre Dame this week, many expected his two sons currently on IU’s roster to follow him north to South Bend.
As of now, though, both defensive back Deland McCullough II and incoming four-star freshman linebacker Dasan McCullough intend to stay with the Hoosiers. Both reaffirmed their commitment to the program on social media late Tuesday.
Indiana coach Tom Allen said, based on conversations with the two, he expects both to stay. Dasan McCullough, ranked 60th nationally in the 2022 class per Rivals.com, is the highest-rated recruit the Hoosiers landed in school history. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound McCullough displayed playmaking ability on defense throughout his senior year at Bloomington South last fall before enrolling at IU in January.
“The two young men that are here, Deland Jr. and Dasan, just knowing them and talking to them and just understanding that they chose to come to Indiana, and they want to be here,” Allen said. “This is their home, and they chose to play here, and they are here with us now, and that to me is a testament to wanting to be part of this program.”
Dasan McCullough, Allen said, was one of the ringleaders that kept IU’s stellar 2022 recruiting class together after the Hoosiers stumbled to a 2-10 record in 2021.
“It’s just once again relationships,” Allen said. “You sit down one-on-one, face-to-face and talk it and be able to know that part hasn’t changed, and they are their own person in regards why they chose to come here.”
Allen said the process to find a new running backs to replace McCullough is already underway, and he is not concerned about recent staff defections. IU has had three coaches leave the program in the span of a month, with defensive coordinator Charlton Warren going to North Carolina, defensive line coach Kevin Peoples going to Missouri and now McCullough going to Notre Dame.
“I have beliefs about things, and I’m not going to be distracted and not going to blink when change occurs or things happen that I didn’t expect to happen,” Allen said. “At the same time, you believe in what you are building.”
IU announced two high school signings from the February signing period Wednesday – quarterback Brandon Sorsby (6-3, 220, Cornith, Texas, Lake Dallas HS) and defensive lineman J’mari Monette (6-4, 280, Alexandria HS, Alexandria, Louisiana).
Allen is excited about the upside of Sorsby, who passed for 1,271 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 823 yards with 15 TDs in his senior year at Lake Dallas to earn all-district honors. Sorsby was ranked the No. 13 dual-threat quarterback nationally by ESPN.com.
“He’s a big young man that has tremendous athleticism and arm talent,” Allen said.
Monette was named All-District 2-5A at Alexandria HS as a senior and posted 48 tackles, one sack and four tackles for loss as a junior.
OTHER NOTES
• Allen said linebacker Cam Jones and wide receiver D.J. Matthews will return to play for the Hoosiers next season. Jones had 64 tackles, one sack, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery for IU last season.
“Cam's obviously our leader at that position, at the stinger position there,” Allen said. “And he's established himself. So excited see his leadership even grow more in the time we've been back on campus.”
Matthews had 13 catches for 165 yards, one rushing TD and one punt return for a TD before tearing his ACL in IU’s game Sept. 25 against Western Kentucky. Allen said Matthews won’t take part in spring drills.
“He and I meet weekly and just excited about him and his progress,” Allen said. “I know the recovery from an ACL injury is not easy. It's very challenging physically and mentally.”
• Allen said IU’s spring practices will start March 5, with a heavy focus on fundamentals. IU went from being the best team in the Big Ten in takeaways in 2020 to the worst team in the league in takeaways in 2021, which Allen said is inexcusable.
“Just a sense of urgency to be able to get back out there and get the bad taste of 2021 out of our mouths,” Allen said. “Obviously, it's just a thing that you don't dwell on the past. It's a huge motivator because I know that it's not who we are, what we want to be.”
