BLOOMINGTON — Through the early part of spring practice, Indiana football coach Tom Allen feels good about the depth and talent at linebacker going into the 2020 season.
IU lost senior starter Reakwon Jones, but rising junior Micah McFadden, an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection, now leads the group. McFadden had a breakthrough sophomore year in 2019 with a team-high 61 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two interceptions and 1.5 sacks.
Several young linebackers also are in a position to emerge, including sophomores D.K. Bonhomme and Aaron Casey. Early enrollee and true freshman linebacker Ty Wise also has impressed early this spring.
“It’s a very deep group,” Allen said. “They run well. They’re physical. They’re smart in the eyes. Now they are starting to understand the calls and the checks and the adjustments, and they are truly doing what I said from Day 1, which is to run the defense.
“We’ve got three, four, five, guys getting up to six guys that we feel like we can play in there, we can get on special teams. They are just more physical, more confident. I think that’s just, I’ve always said it, if you want a great defense, you have to have great linebackers, so I think as a group, yes, it has a potential to be the best linebacking group since I’ve been here.”
Another returning starter, junior Thomas Allen, has been limited in spring drills after recovering from shoulder surgery last December. But Allen, the son of IU coach Tom Allen, has become a defacto linebackers coach, helping younger players in contract drills he can’t participate in.
“He cares, and he really puts so much into it,” Coach Allen said. “He’s trying to help all of these guys get better, and obviously he’s learning as well.”
OTHER SPRING NOTES
• Early enrollee quarterback Dexter Williams had another good day throwing the football in practice. “The natural arm talent has shown,” Allen said. “When he gets his feet set and he does everything in rhythm, he can really throw that football. Just love his attitude, love his work ethic, love the way he approaches the meetings.” Allen said starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has taken Williams under his wing. “Michael is doing a great job teaching him and bringing him along,” Allen said.
• The Hoosiers went in shoulder pads and shorts Tuesday and will do their first practice in full pads Thursday. “We’ll have some live drills,” Allen said. “We’ll have our breakthrough drill which is just a way for us to do a toughness, technique type drill, offense versus defense. I love that. That just shows, your best players show up in that drill, who the toughest guys, the most physical guys, the guys that when that ball is snapped and it’s live, who makes plays.”
• Allen has been overseeing special teams drills during the first week of practice, which are being run by new special teams coach Kasey Teegardin. “In some key games, we broke down, and that cannot happen,” Alllen said. “There is no question, with Kasey coming in, there’s a new special teams coordinator, but it’s more about an emphasis, so I’m actually coaching certain parts of special teams. I just want to be more involved with them.”
• With IU players leaving for spring break next week, Allen is letting IU administrators handle any COVID-19 concerns: “I’m not a doctor — they’ll tell me what I’m supposed to do,” Allen said. “Obviously some uncharted territory potentially for that.” The school announced later Tuesday classes will be held remotely for two weeks after students return to campus.
