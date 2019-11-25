BLOOMINGTON — First-year Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer found out quickly the importance of the Indiana-Purdue rivalry.
When DeBoer was hired in late January, signs on the walls of the football offices remained of last year’s final score between Indiana and Purdue, a 28-21 loss that prevented the Hoosiers from reaching a bowl for a second straight season.
“I remember walking through the halls in the end of January, late January, seeing signs on the wall and figuring it was just the end of the season and those signs were still in place,” DeBoer said. “Well, those signs are still up.”
Indiana (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) already has a bowl berth in place. But a win at Purdue in the Old Oaken Bucket game Saturday would secure a winning season in conference and IU’s first eight-win season since 1993.
The Hoosiers have lost the last two games in a series that dates back to 1891. The Old Oaken Bucket was first awarded in the series in 1925. Purdue leads the overall series 74-41-6 and is 60-31-3 against the Hoosiers since the Bucket was first awarded.
For IU football coach Tom Allen, the goal this week is simple, to get the Bucket back. Allen is 0-2 in his IU tenure against Purdue, with each loss coming by a single touchdown. In its last trip to West Lafayette, the Hoosiers lost 31-24 to end the 2017 season 5-7.
“It’s personal,” Allen said. “It’s a rivalry game that epitomizes the state. (i) was raised in this state. I understand it. Watched many of them over the years. Know how important it is to our university. Our fan base, our former players, everybody that is part of IU, means a lot to them.”
Indiana senior wide receiver Nick Westbrook said the loss to Purdue last season was tough to get over but served an important purpose.
“Having a bitter taste at the end of the season last year kind of fueled the motivation for this year,” Westbrook said. “Wanted to be better to flip that script. So it’s definitely personal. It’s my last chance, too. So definitely going to make the most of it.”
Health-wise, the Hoosiers will be bolstered by the return of junior receiver Whop Philyor, who sat out IU’s 39-14 loss to No. 10 Michigan due to a concussion sustained the week before at Penn State. Philyor has a team-high 61 catches for 863 yards and three TDs.
“He’s a dynamic player leading this offense this whole year,” Westbrook said. “Just having that one more person that they have to worry about on top of all of the other weapons we have will be huge.”
But Allen said both sophomore running back Stevie Scott III and freshman left tackle Matthew Bedford are questionable for the Purdue game. If Bedford can’t go, redshirt sophomore Caleb Jones would move to left tackle, and senior DaVondre Love would start at right tackle.
Redshirt sophomore running back Ronnie Walker Jr. and freshman running back Sampson James would split carries against Purdue if Scott is out.
“Very high confidence in those guys,” Allen said. “It would be a great opportunity. Obviously, Stevie getting ready, want to see him out there. I think those guys are primed and ready to take off.”
Despite coming into the game with two straight losses against ranked teams (No. 10 Michigan and No. 12 Penn State), Indiana senior center Hunter Littlejohn expects the Hoosiers to come into the matchup feeling better about themselves than the prior two seasons.
“Our confidence level is at a different level than it’s been,” Littlejohn said. “Even coming off of a couple of losses, I think we’re still very confident in what we’ve got as a team and the tremendous strides we’ve made from last year to this year, and so I think that’s definitely going to kind of loosen up just kind of the overall mentality that we have.”
Purdue (4-7, 3-5) is coming off a 45-24 loss at No. 13 Wisconsin, a loss that eliminated chances of reaching a bowl for the third straight season. The Boilermakers are down to their third-string quarterback, walk-on Aidan O’Connell, after both starter Elijah Sindelar and backup Jack Plummer sustained season-ending injuries.
But Purdue still ranks second in the Big Ten in passing offense (301 yards per game), and third-year coach Jeff Brohm isn’t afraid to go into his bag of tricks, whether it’s flea flickers, wide receiver throws, fake punts or double reverses.
“Makes for a lot of sleepless nights when you try to get ready for the variety of things he may do,” Allen said. “I know that’s why they do it. I’m sure they have a love fun doing that and try to make our lives defensively miserable. It’s the unknown.
“You have to work on it. You can’t obsess about it. It’s disciplined eyes and technique. … You have to react to what you see, trust your eyes, be disciplined, play fast, physical, play with confidence.”
