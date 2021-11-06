ANDERSON – For a stretch in the second quarter, Zoe Allen showed the kinds of contributions she’s capable of making to her team this season.
Getting in position and grabbing a rebound.
Jumping in the passing lanes for a pair of steals.
Seeing an open teammate and delivering the ball to the right place.
Anderson girls basketball coach Shannon Cleckley is counting on Allen, a junior, to play a key role in the 2021-22 season.
“Late in the game I pulled her to the side, and I said, ‘You’re going to have some turnovers, but your play is unparallel,’” Cleckley said. “It was very strong.”
Allen and her teammates kept things close Saturday afternoon against Lawrence North before the bigger, more experienced Wildcats took control in the second half on the way to a 68-33 victory.
Allen made 5-of-8 shots from the field and 2-of-4 from the line on her way to a team-high 12 points. But her value to the Indians (0-2) will be more than just putting the ball in the basket.
“We’re going to have to put Zoe in a few better positions where she can use her speed to get to the basket and stuff like that,” Cleckley said. “But she showed great leadership. A couple of times I wish she would have, you know, maybe brought the ball back out and ran things, but I can’t fault her for the effort she gave and putting her best foot forward.”
Lawrence North set the tone with its height on the first possession, grabbing four offensive rebounds before finally scoring the game’s first points.
The Indians took a 6-5 lead thanks to a pair of second-chance points of their own, with Allen and senior Emma Weber scoring on fast breaks when the first shot didn’t go in.
Anderson stayed close throughout the first quarter, which ended 13-9. The Indians stayed close in the second, when Allen keyed a couple of runs.
And then after LN extended the lead to 23-13, Anderson found life again and narrowed it to 24-19 on a Kennedy Brown baseline jumper, an Allen layin and a Weber second-chance bucket.
But Anderson couldn’t maintain in the second half. The visiting Wildcats quickly turned a 27-19 halftime score into 15- and 20-point advantages, and they outscored Anderson 22-5 in the third quarter.
Brown, a promising freshman, struggled with her shot but kept firing and then knocked down a couple of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
“Before the game I said, ‘Girls, we’re not going to beat them if we don’t shoot the ball, so I basically gave everybody the green light,” Cleckley said. “And she took that to heart. So I couldn’t yell at her. Yeah, she missed it, but again, she’s willing to take it. In our first game (a 62-21 loss to Pike), I didn’t have girls willing to take the shot. I felt this was a good sign, that at least I know someone who is willing to take the shot.”
In addition to Allen’s 12 points, Kennedy and Weber each scored eight.
Anderson will return to action Wednesday at Fishers.
Lawrence North won the JV game 49-19. Leading in scoring for the Indians was Brianna Carter with seven points and Ja’Reah Harrison with four.
