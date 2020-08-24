DALEVILLE — What Monday’s Lapel versus Daleville volleyball match lacked in artistic beauty, it more than made up for in competitive excitement.
The Bulldogs outlasted a feisty bunch of Broncos behind the timely attacking of junior Ashlynn Allman and Emma Anderson and remained unbeaten with a 25-21, 25-27, 25-22, 25-15 four-set road win.
The first set proved to be a microcosm for the match as a whole.
On four occasions, Lapel built a lead of four points, only for Daleville to come back to even the score or take a lead, well over half of the 46 points scored were the result of errors or violations and Allman had a tendency to make the big plays at the key moments for the Bulldogs.
An Emma Anderson ace gave Lapel a 21-19 lead, but the Broncos came back to tie the score at 21-21. Lapel got the toehold it needed when an Audrey Voss kill attempt sailed just inches long after Bulldogs libero Avery Bailey elected at the last second to let the ball go. She followed with a service ace, and Allman recorded one of her four blocks on set point.
“I thought Ashlynn showed up,” Lapel coach Hilary Eppert said. “I think, overall, we came together and got the job done.”
Lapel appeared to be very much in control of Set 2 after a pair of early aces from Allman and a service run from Madi Carpenter — which included two kills and another block from Allman — gave the Bulldogs a 17-11 advantage.
But Emi Isom served up a run of her own for the Broncos, including four straight aces, to get Daleville back in the match, and a Voss kill tied the set at 22-22 and sparked the Broncos to a 27-25 second-set win.
“I always say, ‘It’s not over until 25,’” Daleville coach Valorie Flick said. “We’ve got to look at what’s now and not look at how we’re down. Look and focus on each point because each point matters, whether we’re up by a lot or down by a lot.”
The Broncos led early in the third set 10-6 on consecutive kills by senior Sarah Sizemore and sophomore Ava Papai. But, again, it was Allman who came through for the Bulldogs, this time with a service run to pull her team in front at 17-15. Emma Anderson recorded three kills during the run, and an Emma Jackley ace put Lapel up 20-17 and in control of the set.
The fourth set was all Bulldogs.
After jumping ahead 4-0 on Carpenter’s serve, Lapel (3-0) kept the pressure on and matched its biggest lead to that point at 18-11 on a block by freshman Elizabeth Stern. Bailey finished out the match with aces on the final two points and finished with four total.
In addition to her four blocks, Allman finished with 10 kills — matching Voss for match-high — and three aces. She said a near-duel situation like Monday with Voss only serves to motivate her further.
“It just makes me want to block her and hit it harder,” she said. “And to be smarter about it, too.”
Papai added eight kills for Daleville (1-2), and Emilee Finley had 21 assists and three aces.
Anderson had six kills, and Stern added five for the Bulldogs while Jackley handed out 23 assists and two aces.
Both teams will be back at it Tuesday as Lapel travels to defending Class 1A champion Cowan and Daleville stays home to face Hagerstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.