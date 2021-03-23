LAPEL — Ashlynn Allman provided the perfect bookend to a span that stretched nearly two years with a home run that helped No. 10-ranked Lapel open the season with a 5-3 victory over Elwood here Tuesday.
Allman was the last area player to hit a home run with her regional grand slam in 2019. After the 2020 season was wiped out by the COVID virus, she became the first area player to hit a home run when she hit a solo shot in the first inning of the season opener.
“It felt so good to be back and playing,” said Allman. “Softball is my favorite sport. It is great to be out here with my teammates.”
The Panthers got off to an early advantage, scoring all three of their runs in the first inning when Lapel starting pitcher Avery Bailey struggled with the rain and a tenuous grip on the ball.
“She had to deal with the adversity of the wet ball and fingers that could not feel the ball,” said Lapel coach Scott Rich. “She could have given up but she fought back.”
Elwood’s Jaleigh Crawford drew a two-out walk in the first. Freshman Alivia Boston singled her to third. A wild pitch scored a run and moved a runner to second. Mackenzie Cornwell singled and Kaylee Guillemette walked to load the bases.
Morgan Scott’s single brought in two more and Elwood led 3-0 before the Bulldogs got a first at bat.
With two outs and nobody on base against Elwood starting pitcher Hailee Waymire, Allman went deep over the left field fence.
“I knew it was going to go out when I hit it,” said Allman.
But that was just a first step of the comeback, which had failed to pull the Bulldogs any closer as the game reached the third inning.
Allman was far from done helping. In the top of the third, Cornwell sliced a foul ball toward the Elwood bench. Allman gave chase.
“I knew it was going to be in their dugout but I didn’t know how deep,” said Allman. “I just ran to the fence and put my glove out and was able to catch it.”
“I told the team in the dugout that was the momentum switch right there,” said Rich.
In the bottom of the inning, Lapel responded and Allman was in the thick of it again with a two-out contribution. She singled and went to second when Lily Daniels got the first of her two hits on the day. Taylor Williams brought in one run with a single and Daniels scored on an errant throw to third on the play. The score was tied at 3-3.
No more runs scored until the bottom of the fifth. Some of that was due to what was happening behind home plate. For the game, 18 hitters struck out. Of that group, 10 were called third strikes.
“We’re a good-hitting team,” said Rich. “That was a very generous outside corner. There was no inside of the batter’s box by the end of the game. We were getting as close to the plate as we could just to reach those pitches.”
Waymire was removed in favor of Olivia Shannon in the fifth and Lapel took the lead for good.
Krystin Davis bunted to lead off the inning and moved to second on a throwing error. She moved to third when ball four to Allman got away from the catcher. A wild pitch made it 4-3 and Allman scored on Daniels’ second hit, a single into center.
Given a lead, Bailey retired the game’s final six hitters for Elwood. She yielded just four hits, three of those coming in the first inning.
“That’s not what we expected coming out of the gate,” said Elwood coach JR Reese. “They won’t like the next few days.”
Lapel will travel to Hamilton Heights for its next action on Friday. The Panthers will be off until Yorktown visits Elwood April 6.
