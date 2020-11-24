Amid COVID-19 uncertainty, Big Ten striving to be as strong as last season

The Big Ten was in position to have nine or 10 teams reach the NCAA Tournament when the postseason was canceled last March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With a recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases nationally, getting through a college men’s basketball season is not a certainty. But it appears the league may be as strong as it was last season, if not stronger.

Seven Big Ten teams, led by Iowa at No. 5, were ranked in the college basketball preseason Top 25 earlier this month. In KenPom’s preseason rankings, which take into account advanced analytical statistics such as offensive and defensive efficiencies, nine Big Ten ranked within the Top 30.

Former Nebraska coach Tim Miles, now a Big Ten Network college basketball analyst, expects the grind of the league to be as difficult as last season.

“I’ve always equated Big Ten basketball to NFL football which is on any given night anybody can beat anybody,” Miles said. “It’s well-coached, well-resourced, well-scouted, high-level players, high-level coaches, and that’s what makes it so exciting.”

A reason for optimism came over the summer, when a number of high-profile players, led by Iowa senior center Luka Garza, bypassed opportunities to enter NBA Draft to return to school. The 6-foot-11 Garza, the consensus national preseason player of the year, averaged 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds last season with an inside-out offensive game that made him nearly impossible to stop.

Garza wasn’t the only standout to return to a Big Ten school. Illinois brought back a pair of potential first-round draft picks in sophomore center Kofi Cockburn and junior guard Ayo Dosunmu. Sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis returned to Indiana after leading the Hoosiers in scoring (13.5 ppg), rebounding (8.4 rpg) and blocked shots (1.9 bpg) as a freshman last season.

While Garza’s return makes Iowa one of the favorites to win the league, there should be plenty of challengers, led by Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan State.

“Indiana is going to be a high level,” Miles said. “No doubt Illinois is knocking on the door for a conference championship. I think Michigan State is always there. Michigan State and Maryland are going to be underrated. The bottom teams, Nebraska is better. Northwestern is better.”

Rutgers, one of the surprises in the Big Ten last season, brings back three starters under fifth-year coach Steve Pikiell, and is ranked No. 24 in the AP preseason Top 25. Purdue is looking to bounce back from a 16-15 season with a strong freshman class, led by 6-4 guard Jaden Ivey and versatile 6-6 wing player Ethan Morton.

“You can always get that shot in the arm from freshmen in your league playing well, or some guys that were freshmen that really make a big jump into their sophomore year,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said.

The biggest obstacle for the Big Ten not getting a record number of teams in the tournament could be the virus itself. As of Nov. 19, the Big Ten still hadn’t released a full conference schedule, as teams were scrambling to try to fill non-conference dates. The season is slated to begin on Nov. 25, with schools allowed to play a maximum of 27 regular season games.

“There’s going to be hiccups,” Miles said. “There’s going to be starts and stops and sits and turns and everything like that, and unfortunately there probably won’t be full fans, there might be some fans, so that’s unfortunate and unusual.

“But at the same time the competition, when the players get on the floor, it’s not going to be an unknown situation for them because they’ve played that way in practice with no fans.”

Painter said how last season ended was unfortunate because the Big Ten didn’t get a full picture of how its regular season dominance would have played out in the NCAA Tournament. The Big Ten hasn’t had a team win an NCAA title since Michigan State in 2000.

“We would have really liked to get those nine to 10 teams in the NCAA Tournament and really do damage as a league in the tournament,” Painter said. “Hopefully we can get around that number again, whether it’s eight, nine, 10 teams in the tournament and then play well in the NCAA Tournament. We’re just hoping to be one of them.”