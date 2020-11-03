There was no shortage of highlights to the 2019-20 girls basketball season in the area. Daleville won its first sectional, Shenandoah saw two players reach the 1,000-point milestone before advancing to the regional finals and Frankton pulled off upset after upset on its way to the state finals in Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Anderson won its third straight Madison County title, and Anderson Prep had its best season ever.
Even with the coronavirus cloud hanging over everything, this season promises more of the same. With four new head coaches and a strong senior class, the area could provide plenty of highlights between now and late February.
Here is a glance at the 11 area teams and some key players:
ALEXANDRIA
Head Coach: Mickey Hosier (1st season); 2019-20: 10-15; Key losses: Kirsten VanHorn (8.9 points per game); Key returners: Reece Van Blair (15.3 ppg), Jada Stansberry (3.2 assists per game), Reiley Hiser (6.9 rebounds per game), Ally Honeycutt (4 ppg), Maddie Schuyler (5.1 rpg), Gracyn Hosier (1.1 ppg), Rylee Pyle (3 ppg); Newcomers to watch: Cali Crum, Bri Fakes, Faith Beeman; Potential Breakout: Honeycutt.
Season Outlook: “We are excited to have a chance to play this season,” Coach Hosier said. “We have high expectations for ourselves and just want the opportunity to play ball.”
ANDERSON
Head Coach: Shannon Cleckley (6th season); 2019-20: 15-11, won third straight Madison County tournament, advanced to sectional final; Key losses: Erin Martin (9.8 ppg); Key returners: Tyra Ford (22.7 ppg), Karlee Goodwin (6.1 rpg), Makyra Dixon (4.3 rpg), Emma Weber, Kaylie Vaughn (4.1 ppg); Newcomers to watch: Zoe Allen, Payton Sargent, Makhile McWilliams; Potential Breakout: “Tyra Ford is already a breakout player, but I believe this year she could take her game to another level,” Cleckley said.
Season Outlook: “We do bring back a lot of experience, but in some respects, we are still relatively young,” Cleckley said. “This team will have to rely on their defensive pressure to harass and compete against teams that have more size than us. Once again, we do have a very tough schedule, but I feel this team could be equipped to handle it better than in past years.”
ANDERSON PREP
Head Coach: Josh Fathauer (1st season, interim); 2019-20: 13-10; Key losses: Tommya Davis (13.6 ppg), Savannah Prewett (12.3 ppg), Madison Stamm (15.6 ppg), Kaliyah Armstrong (4.2 ppg), Chelsea Klepfer (9.2 rpg); Key returners: Kanyla Wills (0.7 ppg); Newcomers to watch: Zina Vernon; Potential Breakout Player: Daphne Runge.
Season Outlook: The Jets will be in rebuild mode after losing three starters (Davis, Prewett, Stamm) to graduation and two (Armstrong, Klepfer) to transfer and will be doing so under new coaching.
DALEVILLE
Head Coach: Austin Earley (1st season); 2019-20: 11-14, won program’s first sectional title; Key losses: Ashlyn Craig (11.0 ppg); Key returners: Malia Walker (2.2 assists), Heather Pautler (15.8 ppg), Audrey Voss (10.5 ppg), Emi Isom (4.8 ppg), Ellie Hochstetler; Newcomers to watch: Lyra Kendall, Kali Kahalekomo, Gwen Schmiedel; Potential Breakout: Walker and Kendall.
Season Outlook: “We are a veteran team that brings back a great group of young ladies,” Earley said. “We have the ability to play deep into our bench with underclassmen players at every position. We are excited to see how our returning players grow this year and are equally as excited to see how some new faces can impact our team.”
ELWOOD
Head Coach: Craig Brunnemer (3rd season); 2019-20: 6-18; Key losses: Claudia Leavell (8.1 ppg), Courtney Todd (4.4 ppg), Sydney Scott (4.8 rpg), Lexi Crosbie (3.7 apg), Kenzie Cornwell; Key returners: Jaleigh Crawford (17.8 ppg, 14.4 rpg), Katie Morris (5.7 rpg), Olivia Shannon (4.1 ppg), Riley Sullivan (1 ppg); Newcomers to watch: Yzabelle Ramey, Trinity Bryan; Potential Breakout: Morris, Shannon, Hannah McCleery.
Season Outlook: “I really like this group we have this season,” Brunnemer said. “They are tremendous in the classroom, outstanding leaders off the court, and we are starting to come together on the court. Like every team, we will have to contend with COVID issues, and one of my main goals is to do what is best for the safety of my basketball players and their families.”
FRANKTON
Head Coach: Stephan Hamaker (10th season); 2019-20: 21-8, CIC champions, sectional, regional and semistate championships, program’s first appearance in the state finals; Key losses: Addie Gardner (8.4 ppg), Grace Alexander (4.4 ppg), Bailey Tucker (3.2 ppg); Key returners: Lauryn Bates (8 ppg), Bailee Webb (2.8 ppg), Cagney Utterback (2.5 ppg), Ava Gardner (9.2 ppg), Chloee Thomas (9 ppg); Newcomers to watch: Shae Simon, Launa Hamaker, Haylee Niccum; Potential Breakout: Simon and Utterback.
Season Outlook: “We will look to compete in our conference, Madison County tourney and sectional,” Coach Hamaker said. “We always strive to play our best basketball at the end of the season.”
LAPEL
Head Coach: Zach Newby (3rd season); 2019-20: 17-7; Key losses: Makynlee Taylor (12 ppg), Delany Peoples (8.2 ppg), Morgan Knepp (5.3 apg), Anna Willis (2.2 ppg); Key returners: Lily Daniels (9.1 ppg), Chloe Tucker (3.7 ppg), Makayla McDole (4.5 ppg), Ashlynn Allman (8.8 ppg); Newcomers to watch: Kerith Renihan, Deannaya Haseman Potential Breakout: “I look forward to seeing Lily, Chloe, Makayla and Ash take over the reins,” Newby said.
Season Outlook: “We just want to get better each day,” Newby said. “This is a very hard-working team that loves to compete and win. They are a fun group to coach and loved being pushed to get better. I’m excited to see what they can accomplish this season.”
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN
Head Coach: Mike Carey (9th season); 2019-20: 5-18; Key losses: Elena Tufts (11.7 ppg, 10.7 rpg), Maddy Harmon (9.2 ppg); Key returners: Irelynd Evans (1.7 ppg), Mady Rees (9.3 ppg), Shameel Clervrain (6.3 ppg); Newcomers to watch: Rileigh Graham, Cydnie Layton; Potential Breakout: Rees, Evans.
Season Outlook: “We have three strong guards that are returning,” Carey said. “We have some players that are really improving. We are short on depth, but we have some promising newcomers.”
MADISON-GRANT
Head Coach: Brandon Bradley (3rd season); 2019-20: 6-17; Key losses: McKenna Lugar (5.3 ppg), Blayklee Stitt (2.9 ppg), Gracey Fox (3.8 ppg); Key returners: Azmae Turner (7.7 ppg), Daya Greene (5.4 ppg), Zoey Barnett (6.8 rpg), Chelsea Bowland (2.5 rpg); Newcomers to watch: Emma Mooney, Maddy Moore, Sarah Duncan, Katie Duncan, Nancy Chapel; Potential Breakout: Turner, Mooney, Moore.
Season Outlook: “I am very excited about the growth our team showed in 2019-20,” Bradley said. “Two years ago, our average margin was 29.2 points per game, but last year it was just 8.4 with a similar roster. Throughout much of the season, we were in every game late, and we return four starters from last year’s group.”
PENDLETON HEIGHTS
Head Coach: Chad Cook (6th season); 2019-20: 13-12; Key losses: Aubree Dwiggins (15.5 ppg), Megan Mills (11.1 ppg); Key returning players: Kylie Davis (12.8 ppg), Kylea Lloyd (4.5 rpg), Gracie Conkling (4.6 ppg), Whitney Warfel (6.5 ppg), Morgan Martin (2.1 ppg), Abi Rosenkrans (2.6 ppg); Newcomers to watch: Hailee Brunnemer, Jaylee Hubble, Berkley Shelton, Ava Phillips; Potential Breakout: Warfel, Rosenkrans, Conkling.
Season Outlook: “The team has a lot to prove,” Cook said. “We are determined to do it. We will do whatever it takes in our preparation and in every game to compete at our highest level. If people don’t believe, we will make them believe. The hard-nosed chemistry that this team has will be what stands out.”
SHENANDOAH
Head Coach: Dameon Wyatt (4th season); 2019-20: 24-3, MEC and sectional champions; Key losses: Stormie Fitch (4.4 rpg); Key returners: Kathryn Perry (21 ppg), Erikka Hill (19.2 ppg), Rachel Soden (4.7 ppg), Jenna Stewart (7 rpg); Newcomer to watch: Hannah Zody.
Season Outlook: “Our goal is to improve each practice and game,” Wyatt said. “We want to enjoy the process and live in the moment.”
