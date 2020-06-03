REEDLEY, Calif. — During her four years as a Lapel point guard, Morgan Knepp displayed a penchant for finding the open shooter along with the adept ball handling skills and quickness needed to get to the basket. Although there was interest in her abilities from college coaches at the next level, she was not sure if she wanted to keep basketball in her future.
Late in the process, one coach reached out, and that was enough to sway her back to the court.
Knepp will take those skills out west as she heads to Reedley College in California where her coach feels she will be ready to step in and contribute immediately.
“The goal is, when we bring a kid in from out of state we want them to play right away,” Reedley coach Dan Kilbert said. “I think she can. She’s got some shifty moves, and that’s a need for us from a point guard.”
Despite the great distance between her home and Reedley, Knepp said her interest was piqued when she heard from Kilbert after mulling over other options, including several other schools.
“I always had this idea that, when I went to college, I wanted to go somewhere hot and get out of Indiana,” she said. “That was a big discussion for us, but I think I’m ready. I can do this.”
A member school of the Central Valley Conference, Reedley is located just southeast of Fresno near the Sequoia National Forest. Kilbert said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has not struck Reedley and the surrounding area as severely as other places, but the school is looking at options and protocols for reopening this fall.
“(COVID-19) has not hit this area very hard,” Kilbert said. “We did stop our schools like everybody else. There is still some discussion about when we’ll start our league.”
The virus has spread at different rates across the country. Knepp said she had not considered how different life might be in California as opposed to Indiana, but she is now keeping an eye on the issue from coast to coast.
“My mom said something about it, but I didn’t even think about it or look it up,” Knepp said. “(Kilbert) told me they plan on playing and that nothing was delayed.”
While the national landscape of the pandemic seems to change day by day, with some areas seeing declines in cases while they rise in other areas, both Kilbert and Knepp are ready for Tigers basketball later this year, even if that means there may not be fans in the stands.
“Until you tell me what the actual plan we’re doing, I can’t really devise my own approach as to how to handle it,” Kilbert said. “We’re going forward as is. We’re expecting to play. We’re expecting (the students) to come on out. Normal (play), with adjustments with testing for our athletes and staff at all times. The athletic director will lead that as far as the school is concerned.”
“I need to get prepared for that because it is a real possibility,” Knepp said. “I’m not very prepared at the moment, but when it comes, it is what it is and I’ll be prepared.”
Knepp averaged 3.7 assists for her career — including a 5.3 average as a senior — and scored just under six points per game over that four-year span.
