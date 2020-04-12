ANDERSON — The Anderson boys basketball program will begin the 2020-21 season with a familiar refrain.
There will be a new coach at the helm.
The tenure of Mike Elliott ended in resignation following a 2-22 third season for the Indians. Overall, Elliott’s teams posted a 19-48 record with one sectional game victory, a 74-69 overtime win against Noblesville, in 2018. Elliott did not coach the final six games of the season, with assistant Jamares McCloud guiding the team to a 1-5 finish.
The job opening was posted by Anderson Community Schools on March 12, nine days after the Tribe’s season ended with a 71-50 loss to Mount Vernon in the Class 4A sectional at Muncie Central.
Including McCloud, the Indians have had five head coaches since the end of the 2015 season, and AHS athletic director Steve Schindler said there will be several key priorities in the current candidate search.
“Well, we’re looking for stability. That would be one thing,” Schindler said. “With our master contract, it would have to be someone who is a teacher also. We want to bring somebody into the program that -- we’ve got a young team that we’d like to develop further and move on.”
Although leading scorer Joseph Jones will graduate, he was the only senior on this year’s team. Among the top returning players for next season will be rising juniors Dayveon Turner (15.8 ppg) and Kedric Anderson (5 ppg) and rising sophomores Eric Troutman (5.1 ppg) and Latrell White (6.8 ppg).
“(Elliott) had a young group this year, and we’re hoping to develop on that,” Schindler said. “When you have a young team, you have to look at that as 14-,15-year-olds playing against 17-, 18- and 19-year-olds. You are going to take a few lumps. We just hope those young players will develop, and we can move forward with them.”
The boys basketball position is not the only major coaching opening at Anderson. Coaches are being sought for both the volleyball and girls soccer programs, each of which also struggled in 2019.
The girls soccer team finished 2-10 under coach Taylor Siebers, its highest win total since a 2-13 season in 2014. Leading scorer Keke Fleming and starting goalkeeper Anijah Cowherd have graduated, but the Indians return key players such as seniors Juli Thach and Whisper Schroeder and juniors Kennedy Rayford, Kenia Jordan and goalkeeper Brylee Flanigan.
The volleyball team won just one match in 2019, and the coaching duties were divided between Janna Ferguson and Beth Etchison, who finished the season for the Tribe on an interim basis.
Both jobs were posted on the ACS and IHSAA websites in January, but since the schools have closed, the job search has been challenging, according to Schindler.
“With everything that’s going on, it’s tough to make contact with a lot of people,” Schindler said. “I believe we’ve had some interest in the girls soccer position, but I don’t think there’s been anybody that’s actually applied for the head volleyball position yet.”
