ANDERSON -- Anderson High School baseball is approaching the end of an era.
The Indians are set to play what may be their final season at the city-owned Memorial Field. Construction of a varsity diamond on the school's grounds is in its early stages, said coach Adrian Heim, and it is hoped it will be ready by the spring of 2021.
This year's squad is loaded with experience and quality arms, with seven starters returning from a 16-11 team of a year ago. Four are pitchers and two all-North Central Conference selections last season.
The all-NCC hurlers are senior Caleb Richardson and junior Tristen Brooks. Richardson was 4-2 with a 2.46 ERA in 44 innings and Brooks 5-4 with a 2.46 ERA in 31 frames. Both averaged about a strikeout an inning in 2019.
Senior Gavin Barron (0-0, 7.00 ERA) and junior Isaiah Allen (2-0, 3.29 ERA) give Anderson added strength on the hill.
"We have the majority of our innings back on the mound, and that is where it all starts for not only us but most teams," wrote Heim in an email. "The depth of our pitching staff, we feel, will give us a great opportunity to compete on a nightly basis."
Richardson and Brooks will rotate at first base, and Brooks is also listed as an outfielder.
Senior outfielder Kole Johnson is the Indians' top returning hitter. He batted .333 with 11 RBI and seven extra-base hits.
Johnson hopes the Tribe can have a succesful season, despite the IHSAA postponement of spring sports amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
"I'm really excited about this year," Johnson said. "I think the only thing we'll have an issue with is staying enthusiastic and up in the dugout."
Other seniors with potent bats are outfielder Jackson Stephenson (.261, 6 RBI) and third baseman Colton Eldridge (.255, 10 RBI).
Barron (who'll also play shortstop) hit .314 and drove eight runners home, and Allen (also an outfielder) was at .283 with 13 RBI.
Among those breaking into the varsity are senior utility player Carson Slaven, junior catcher James Weaver and sophomore Jacob Lee, who'll pitch, catch and play outfield.
"Offensively, we feel like we will be a more efficient team than in years past and be able to utilize our speed, (and) we preach fundamentals," Heim said. "I expect us to throw strikes (only 55 walks as a staff last year), make the routine plays and put the baseball in play. If we do those things, we will be in every ball game."
Anderson was scheduled to open April 7 against NCC rival Indianapolis Tech at Memorial Field, in the first of a home-and-home series. With the earliest games could be played being around April 17, endangering the Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament, the best-case scenario would have the Indians opening at Richmond on April 21.
Johnson hopes current precautions will work and the season will not be canceled.
"Obviously, I'd be pretty devastated and very, very disappointed if I lost my senior year," he said. "Especially since I've worked so hard over the last three years and over the summer into this year. But, if it does happen, I can't be too mad because it's about everyone's safety, and if they do choose to cancel the season, it's probably because of a very good reason that they did."
Johnson said he and his teammates will continue to prepare on their own for a season Heim and the Indians hope to have.
"We have been working hard since the middle of August on the field and in the weight room," Heim said. "We have a great group of young men who have dedicated themselves to our program and understand what it takes to be successful."
