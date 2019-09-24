ANDERSON — It took a good number of trips up the north end of Collier Field’s artificial surface for the Anderson boys soccer team to find its groove Tuesday night.
And when the Indians finally made good, late in the first half, they kept the heat on Richmond while defending their half of the pitch effectively.
Goals by seniors Rafael Garza and Miguel Contreras lifted the Indians to their first two-game win streak of the season, 2-0.
This was the second half of a doubleheader, which began with Richmond’s girls defeating Anderson 5-0.
“We knew Richmond is a developing program, and tonight we wanted to control the tempo and control the pace,” Anderson boys coach Chris Spolyar said. “There were some things that we definitely wanted to get back to that we haven’t done well recently, and I think we checked those boxes.”
The Anderson boys (6-5, 2-2 North Central Conference) got at it early against the Red Devils (1-10, 0-4) and peppered the goal with seven shots but came up empty through 31 minutes.
Anderson’s breakthrough came from Garza, who took a pass from Alan Rodriguez from the right side and banged it in the left corner. That was Garza’s second tally of the year.
In the 44th minute, Contreras found himself open just inside the 6-yard box and blasted it top-shelf for his 10th goal of 2019.
Rodriguez, who took five of Anderson’s 17 shots, had several near-misses in the second half, as well as a goal called back because of an offside whistle in the 76th minute.
“We connected really, really well,” Spolyar said. “And give Richmond’s keeper (Carson Miller) credit. He came out on balla fast, and he kept them in the match.”
Indians’ keeper Sebastian Rodriguez got his third clean sheet this year, and the junior had to earn it with several brilliant stops within the final 20 minutes. Rodriguez made a sliding save of one shot and later deflected another one over the goal.
“You need your keeper for two or three good saves, and he came through tonight,” Spolyar said. “The one that he tipped over the net could have made it 2-1, and that changed the dynamic of the game.”
The Anderson girls generated almost no attack to speak of and saw Richmond take the game to the Indians. The Indians as a result fell to 2-7 and 1-3 in the NCC.
“We were a little sluggish today,” Anderson coach Taylor Siebers said. “We play this team every year, and every year it’s a tough game for us. So our mentality was to play defensive and use our speed to our advantage. But it led to a lack of confidence for us, especially in the first half.”
Richmond (7-6-1, 4-0) scored just over midway through the first half and again seconds before halftime and added three in the second half. Five different Red Devils had goals.
Anderson’s only shot was a penalty kick in the 62nd minute when Kennedy Rayford was tripped inside the 18-yard box. Her attempt was wide right.
Indians’ keeper Anijah Cowherd made seven saves.
The Anderson boys host Muncie Burris on Thursday, and the girls next play Saturday in the NCC tournament at Kokomo, against an opponent to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.