LAPEL – The Anderson Indians had more than victory on their minds during their wrestling season opener at Lapel on Wednesday night.
The Tribe wanted to “set the tone,” and they were nearly perfect, defeating Madison County rival Lapel, 63-6 behind five pinfalls, an overtime statement and five forfeit wins.
Neither programs could field a wrestler at 106 and 113 pounds, which offset both matches, but once the whistle blew, the Indians came out attacking when contested.
“That’s one thing we said when we came out tonight. We can’t just think we can show up and win,” Anderson coach Sean Clark said. “I saw a lot of tone early and high pace, so that was good.”
A year ago, the Tribe beat Lapel due to sheer numbers. However, Clark remembered the facts. “Last year when we wrestled this team, we won because we filled the lineup, but they actually won more matches.”
Not this time despite being shorthanded with both 2022-23 varsity starters at 106 and 113 sidelined due to illnesses.
A forfeit win to junior Jake Wilson at 160 kicked off the Tribe’s march towards a 45-0 lead before Lapel secured a 19-second pin at 132.
Lapel’s Braken Little, a junior, erased the shutout bid with a first-period fall against Anderson’s female varsity competitor Alex Renteria, a sophomore.
“She’s one of our first-year wrestlers. We have three or four girls out this season. Indiana is moving forward to sanctioning that, so that’s good to get those girls opportunities,” Clark said. “Sure, we’d like to win every match, but that was a good wrestler who wrestled a good match.”
Anderson junior Tremayne Brown recorded the first fall in 2:11 at 170 before the score jumped to 24-0 behind consecutive Lapel forfeits.
Senior Clayton Stephens locked down Anderson’s second-fastest fall in 1:45 at 220 over Jayden Rodriguez. Stephens, a regional qualifier last season, remains the defending county champion in his weight class after winning the title over Pendleton Heights’ Sam Mossoney in 2021-22.
“He’s a senior. He’s been with me for four years, and like the other kids, he’s worked really hard. To get to this point, he’s run cross country to keep the weight, so he’s poised to do well, I think,” Clark said.
Senior heavyweight Rahkai Cooley scored a pin in 4:16 over junior Grissom Jernigan to increase Anderson’s lead 36-0, and Jackson Richardson’s fall in 5:36 over frosh Paige Stires at 120 pushed the margin to 42-0.
“The goal is progression and definitely mat time and trying to figure these kids out as well. In my first year as coach at Lapel, I’m still trying to learn them as people as humans and bring in my knowledge into the program,” Lapel coach Jason Pedigo said. “When we’re in a dual situation, it is a team score, but I try to take that out of the equation and say, let’s just focus on the head-to-head matchups. Don’t worry about the team score, just worry about each individual opponent.”
Anderson sophomore Kason Davis mirrored that philosophy against Lapel senior Alan Buzan at 126.
Davis split his time last season at 120 and 126 and lost most of his freshman campaign due to COVID-19 protocols.
This year, he’s making up for lost time.
“Last year, (Buzan) stuck me in the first minute and forty seconds of the match. I got pinned first period of my freshman year,” Davis recalled. “I worked all this offseason thinking about him. I came back coming for revenge and a hard match. I knew it was going to be a dogfight, but I wanted scrap and win that match.”
Davis jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a first-period takedown before Buzan deadlocked the score with a reversal. An escape for Davis gave him a momentary lead, but Buzan responded and tied the match 3-all after two periods.
A penalty point awarded to each for stalling in the third period kept the match locked at 4-all, but Davis made his move with 18 seconds remaining in the 1-minute bonus period to win by decision 6-4.
Buzan placed third at county in 2021-22 at 120, as Lapel took sixth overall and Anderson was third behind runner-up Alexandria and champion Pendleton Heights.
“That’s what we were telling him. He just did something really, really good. He beat a great wrestler early in the season to set a tone,” Clark said. “To let everybody know, I’m coming. County is a couple weeks away and it’s going to be at Anderson. He’s one of our top kids in the county at that weight class, so it’s good to be able to get that seeding criteria early right now and the confidence.”
Being on the mat is all Davis wants. The results will come naturally.
“All offseason, I wrestled freestyle, went to all the tournaments I could and wrestled with the Pendleton boys during their club offseason. I just want to be the best that I can,” said Davis, a regional qualifier at 120 last year.
Junior Lorenzo Moreno won the Tribe’s final contested match with a pin in 36 seconds at 138 over Lapel junior Braden Dawson. The Bulldogs forfeited seven weight classes, including the dual’s final two at 145 and 152.
Lapel dropped to 0-3 on the season with losses against Delta and Hamilton Heights. The Indians (1-0) head to the Hagerstown Invitational on Saturday before their next big test at the Union City Super Six on Dec. 10.
“I’m excited for that tournament (at Hagerstown). We won it last year, and I want to win it again. I want our team to be the most successful it’s been in a while. I want us to make a deep push this season,” Davis said.