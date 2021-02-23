ANDERSON — In its regular season finale, Anderson had an opportunity to play conference spoiler against a team it has had little success against in the past.
But the McCutcheon Mavericks would have none of that. They outmuscled and outshot the Indians and rolled to an outright North Central Conference championship with an 82-48 win on Phil Buck Court on Tuesday night.
It was the sixth win in seven meetings between the two schools for McCutcheon (16-2), and the Mavericks finished the conference portion of their season at a perfect 9-0.
Anderson closed out the regular season at 9-10 and 4-5 in the conference. Indians coach Donnie Bowling said the biggest difference in this matchup was the physicality of the Mavericks’ guards, who pushed the Indians around much of the night.
“The two games that we’ve been blown out — Lafayette Jeff and McCutcheon — they pretty much outphysicaled us,” Bowling said. “They took it to us, and we just weren’t ready for the challenge yet. But we’ll get better at it.
“They’re kind of a ‘bully’ team,” Bowling said of the Mavericks, who controlled the glass with a 37-29 rebounding edge, but also burned the nets from downtown.
They connected on 12 of 18 from beyond the 3-point line, including three straight during a decisive third-quarter run and another three in a row when the reserves were in to finish the game for McCutcheon.
And there were six different players who accounted for those 12 made 3s, making it difficult for Anderson to key on any one perimeter shooter.
Bowling said some missed opportunities by the Indians in the first half — including eight missed layups — made life easier for the Mavericks’ shooters.
“Say we hit those shots in the first half and we’re up two or it’s a tie game, people get a little tighter when they shoot,” Bowling said. “They got in their flow and rhythm, and they made the shots.”
After McCutcheon jumped out to a 7-0 lead, Anderson was never able to tie or take the lead. But, despite early foul trouble for Kedric Anderson and Jaylen Murphy and thanks to the scoring of Tyrelle Wills, the Indians were able to stay within striking range. They trimmed the lead to four points on multiple occasions before heading to the locker room just down seven.
But McCutcheon opened the second half with baskets from Chase Stahl, Joe Phinisee and Layton McGovern to open up a 32-19 lead and was up double digits the rest of the way. On their way to scoring 56 second-half points, the Mavericks outscored the Indians 31-11 in the third quarter.
Phinisee led McCutcheon with 23 points but did not make a 3-point basket. McGovern and Jahmarion Mallett added 11 points each for the Mavericks.
Wills paced Anderson with 21 points and handed out six assists while Murphy scored eight of his 10 points in the second half. Ja’Quan Ingram led Anderson with seven rebounds.
“McCutcheon played well,” Bowling said. “I wish we would have played better tonight, but the good news is we have a week to get ready for sectional.”
Anderson will open sectional play next Tuesday at Richmond when it faces Muncie Central (0-18) at 7 p.m. The Indians defeated the Bearcats in overtime 89-86 earlier this month in a game played at Highland Middle School.
“I think if we focus and we’re really locked in on playing basketball, we’ll be OK,” Bowling said.
