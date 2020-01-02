WESTFIELD – Many of the pieces are there for Shannon Cleckley’s Anderson girls basketball team.
A dominant scorer. Strong on-the-ball defense. High energy on the boards. Contributions from a growing number off the bench.
Anderson stood toe-to-toe with Westfield on Thursday night before a late Shamrocks run pulled the Shamrocks away for a 56-41 victory.
It was a could-have-been night for Cleckley and the Indians (6-8), who now have a three-day weekend of practices before returning Monday to both the classroom and the hardwood. Anderson opens the Madison County tournament with a home game against Liberty Christian.
A major focus for the Indians continues to be finding someone to compliment junior guard Tyra Ford, who turned in another dominant performance Thursday against the Rocks (10-7). Ford scored 26 points to go with six rebounds, three steals, two assists and a blocked shot.
The Shamrocks threw five different defenders at Ford but still she carried the Indians on offense, scoring 20 of her team’s 24 points in the second and third quarters to keep Anderson within striking distance.
“We’ve got to have someone to offset Tyra, or she will start to see even more attention from defenses,” Cleckley said. “We’ll be working on that a lot the next few days – creating shots for other people and seeing who can step up as a scorer.”
Ford began the night getting her teammates involved, finding sophomore Kaylie Vaughn for an easy layup to open the scoring.
But soon, as it has much of the year, the offense started exclusively running through Ford, whose sixth point gave the Indians a 9-6 lead. She also had two fouls at that point.
With Ford being more careful, Westfield put together an 11-4 run to lead 17-13 after one period. Anderson freshman Zoe Allen and sophomore Emma Weber scored baskets off the bench in that first quarter, but the Indians’ offense was off-key to the tune of seven early turnovers.
“When we got energy from everyone, we looked better,” Cleckley said. “We need to bring that high energy every time down court.”
With Ford sitting out the first two minutes of the second period, Westfield built its lead to 25-15. Karlee Goodwin’s driving layup provided the Indians’ lone points during that stretch.
Any sign of timidity was gone when Ford came back on the floor. She scored Anderson’s next 20 points as the Indians battled to within 37-35 before Westfield rallied to lead 44-37 after three quarters.
The effort appeared to take its toll on Ford, who converted nine straight free throws and could have had more after hitting the floor on several 3-point attempts. She was 8-of-18 shooting in the first three periods before missing all five attempts in the fourth quarter, including a pair of 23-foot attempts.
“She felt she had to keep scoring, so she started stretching the floor,” Cleckley said. “That’s where a second and third scorer can open things back up for Tyra.”
While the other Indians weren’t racking up points, they were contributing. Goodwin had five points, five rebounds and a block. Vaughn had four points, two rebounds and secured the middle on defense. Freshman Payton Sargent added two points and a rebound in limited time, while Erin Martin had three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Koral Wheeler, Makyra Dixon, Gracie Hallgrath, Allen and Weber offered key roles for a defense that kept Westfield off balance, but too many trips ended with miscommunication off of switches and easy Shamrock layups.
And like their leader, all that effort left little in in Anderson’s collective tank in the fourth quarter as Westfield closed on a 14-2 run.
Unlike the Indians’ struggles, it was Westfield’s depth that carried the Shamrocks through. Led by Ashtin DeCraene’s 13 points, eight different Rocks scored in the first half alone.
The puzzle, though, is coming together for Cleckley. He sees positive signs in practice. It’s just a matter of consistently bringing it to the floor on game nights.
“We are one or two consistent pieces away from being solid,” Cleckley said. “We are very excited about defending our crown at the county tournament, and I feel that with the schedule we’ve played, we will do well.
“We will build from there and get to where we need to be by the time sectionals start.”
