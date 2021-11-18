ANDERSON — With lineup spots to fill due to key graduations and a large number of new swimmers, Anderson coach Jeff Eddy is free to do some experimenting with placing athletes in new events.
In the first meet of the season, he may have hit on a winner right out of the gate.
Sophomore Ava Nickelson posted three victories — including two in events in which she had never swam competitively — to highlight Anderson’s 102-83 season-opening loss to Hamilton Heights.
Eddy was happy with most of what he saw Thursday evening, including the final score.
“Last year, (Hamilton Heights) beat us 111-59, and this year it’s 102-83,” he said. “It’s definitely an improvement.”
The Huskies also bettered the Indians at sectional last season by nearly 100 points.
Nickelson picked up the first win for Anderson, taking the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:40.87, a nearly 11-second margin of victory over Mary Ella Bichey of Hamilton Heights. She teamed up with junior Demarco Jasmine and seniors Libby Hahn and Amber Lindzy to claim the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:55.15.
In between, her third victory featured the closest finish of the meet.
In the 100-yard freestyle, Nickelson held off Mady Hutcherson from Hamilton Heights by less than a second after the two had battled neck and neck through four laps at the Anderson pool. And her time of 59.77 seconds was a personal best, in or out of competition.
“I’ve never broken a minute before in a 100, so I was proud of that even if it was only by a little,” Nickelson said. “So that was really good.”
“She was really excited about that. Those are two new events for her in high school,” Eddy said. “Again, experimenting a little bit. The events are new to her.”
Lindzy and Hahn are the most experienced of the Anderson swimmers, and both added individual wins for the Indians. Lindzy took the 100-yard butterfly in 1:06.08 while Hahn pulled away late in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:25.05 for a seven-second win.
Hahn’s breaststroke win was especially impressive for her coach after she had just placed third in the 500-yard freestyle and swam the third leg of the 200-yard freestyle moments before.
“She had to swim the 500 free, she did the 200 free relay and there’s one other event out of four events, and she swam three of the them,” Eddy said. “It tests her toughness, and she did a great job of coming out and winning the breaststroke.”
Eddy may not be done tinkering with the lineup, but so far, the experiments he has run have been successes.
“I’m thrilled with the way the girls swam tonight,” he said. “We did some experimenting tonight, and it seemed to pay off a little bit. We’ve got a lot of places to fill from last year, and we’ll continue to experiment, but I’m liking what I’m seeing so far.”
The Anderson girls will next be in action Nov. 30 at home against Hagerstown, which will also be the season opener for the boys team.
