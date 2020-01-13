LAPEL — Falling when it does, just two weeks before the sectional draw, the Madison County Girls Basketball Tournament feels like a perfect lead-in toward the next month and the final drive toward the postseason.
For the participants of the championship game, both the three-time champion Anderson Indians and the two-time runner-up Lapel Bulldogs, it can be a week that builds momentum toward a successful final month.
This can be particularly important as both teams feel they have an opportunity to make some sectional noise.
“I hope that this gives us some momentum for that last run,” Anderson coach Shannon Cleckley said. “This is (why) we do the spring, summer and fall workouts, to get ready for the season. So we can make this run.”
Anderson (9-8) also finds itself in a new sectional. After years of struggling with the likes of Carmel, Fishers and defending Class 4A state champion Hamilton Southeastern, the Indians will be in Sectional 9 at Richmond. It’s still a difficult bracket that includes Mount Vernon, New Palestine and Pendleton Heights but one the Tribe feel they can compete in.
“I’m very happy that we were switched to another sectional,” Cleckley said. “I like the odds. It’s been a long time since Anderson won a sectional game, let alone had a chance to win something.”
The last postseason victory came when the Indians won the 2014 sectional championship.
Lapel, on the other hand, will compete with familiar foes and in a familiar setting when Sectional 40 arrives early next month. The Bulldogs will see county foes Alexandria, Elwood and Frankton as well as Monroe Central and Wapahani, all teams they will play during this regular season.
And they will be the host school.
After taking the toughest route through the county tournament, defeating Frankton (11-6) and 4A Pendleton Heights, Lapel also hopes this week’s success can catapult the Bulldogs into the last month of the season feeling good about themselves.
“We’re definitely headed in the right direction,” Lapel coach Zach Newby said. “We’re playing good basketball right now, and if we battle like that against teams in our own class, we’re going to be just fine.”
An opponent like Anderson, now the three-time reigning county champion, can provide Lapel a glimpse of what it is capable of once the disappointment of coming up just short wears off.
“Anderson is not a terrible team by any means. They play a really tough schedule, some of the top teams in the state in any class,” Newby said. “To battle with them, for me, I can build a ton off of this. For the kids, they may take a couple days, but we’ll be all right.”
For Anderson junior Tyra Ford, who was limited by illness against Mount Vernon earlier this year but scored 32 last year in a one-point loss, the final few weeks of the season can mean just one thing.
“I gotta keep playing hard,” she said. “Next thing we need is sectional. It’s right around the corner. We gotta keep pushing.”
