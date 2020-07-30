ANDERSON -- The Anderson University men's tennis team finished the 2019-20 academic year with six Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar Athletes, as announced Wednesday. Anderson also was named an ITA All-Academic Team.
Parker Bradley, Cory Evans, Jesse Hernandez, Austin Hostetler, Conner Page and Sam Songer were each tabbed as ITA Scholar Athletes. Hernandez, Hostetler and Page have received scholar-athlete honors both years they have been eligible. Bradley, Evans and Songer earned scholar-athlete recognition in their first year of eligibility. The ITA recognizes tennis players with at least a 3.50 GPA for the 2019-20 year.
Anderson was selected as an ITA All-Academic Team for the second year in a row. The ITA recognizes tennis teams with at least a 3.20 GPA for the 2019-20 year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.