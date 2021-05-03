The Anderson University athletics department and athletic director Marcie Taylor named Carter Collins the Ravens' head men's golf coach and assistant men's basketball coach Monday.
The Ravens will have a full-time head men's golf coach on staff for the first time since 2012 when Paul Gray served in the role and taught as a professor in the department of Kinesiology. Collins will remain as the lead assistant men's basketball coach. He has been an assistant for the men's basketball program for the last four years and has held the role as top assistant for the past two. The full-time role will allow Collins to help grow the recruiting efforts of both programs. Current head men's golf coach Jacob Gray will still remain on the coaching staff as an assistant.
"I'm pleased to announce Carter Collins has been named to the dual role position of head men's golf coach/assistant men's basketball coach," Taylor said. "Over the past four years as a member of the men's basketball staff, Collins has demonstrated he's a strong recruiter, relational yet committed to student-athlete accountability and possesses strong organizational skills. As Coach Collins applies these skills and attributes to the men's golf program, I have full confidence that growth of the roster and competitiveness of the program will occur. Collins played on his high school golf team as a senior, so he has familiarity with competitive golf.
"I'm grateful to President Pistole and the administration for their continued commitment to strengthening the athletics program. The newly created position of head golf coach/assistant basketball coach provides resources needed for the success of these two programs."
During Collins's time as a men's basketball assistant, the Ravens put together a 48-46 record and qualified for the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament in each of the four seasons. Collins competed in golf during his prep career at Fowlerville High School in Fowlerville, Michigan.
"I am really excited about this news," head men's basketball coach Owen Handy said. "Coach Collins is a talented coach who has a really bright future in our profession. This promotion is an affirmation of the great work he has done with our program for the past four seasons. Coach Collins is meticulous, analytical, process-oriented and an exceptional tactical teacher. I'm excited to see him continue to grow as he meets the bar set by this new challenge."
Collins earned a Master's of Business Administration degree at Anderson. He received a bachelor's degree with a double major in Psychology and Communication at Hope College.
Collins spent the three years prior to AU as a student assistant coach at Hope, assisting with both the varsity and junior varsity teams. During his four years at Hope, the Dutchmen won three conference championships, and participated in the NCAA Tournament in those three seasons, including a run to the Sweet 16 in 2017.
Prior to coaching, Collins spent his freshman year at Hope playing on the junior varsity team, continuing a playing career that began in Fowlerville, where he was an all-conference and all-county selection and two-time captain for the Gladiators.
"I am incredibly excited to have the opportunity to step into this new role at Anderson University," Collins said. "AU has been home to me for the last four years, and I have had a great experience here. Golf has always been one of my favorite sports, and I'm ready to begin the work towards raising AU men's golf to new heights. I'm also excited to have the chance to continue my work with the men's basketball program under Coach Handy, as we continue our push towards consistently competing for conference championships. I want to thank Marcie Taylor and Coach Handy for having belief and trust in me over the last four years and throughout this process."
