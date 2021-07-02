ANDERSON--Anderson University announced Friday that Athletic Director Marcie Taylor has named Jamie Linville as the university's first Athletics Academic Success Coach.
Linville has spent the last 11 years working in the collegiate academic landscape, which includes seven years at Purdue University and four years at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis.
"I'm excited to have Jamie Linville come alongside the coaching staff to support our student-athletes," Taylor said. "Given Jamie's prior experience in higher education there's no doubt she will have an immediate positive impact on student-athletes as she assists them in navigating the academic challenges many encounter as a part of the college experience."
The academic success coach works proactively with faculty, advisors, and coaches to monitor the academic progress and success of student-athletes, promotes academic planning to positively impact retention and persistence to graduation and provides a highly responsive, holistic approach to overcoming barriers to success inside and outside the classroom.
"I want to thank Provost Dr. Joel Shrock, President Pistole and the Cabinet for their forward thinking and continued commitment to a distinctive student-athlete experience with the addition of the Academic Success Coach for Athletics," Taylor added.
Linville arrives at Anderson after working at Purdue University Global and Indiana Connections Academy. She has taught an incoming seminar for all incoming students with Purdue University Global since Nov. 2019. Linville has taught supplemental math for ICA to students eligible for academic support and services since Sept. 2020.
Beginning in Oct. 2016, Linville spent four years at IUPUI. Linville taught a first-year seminar for three years and advised the math students during that time. In her first year at IUPUI, Linville worked in the student services for undergraduate and graduate students where she provided resources for students in need.
Linville spent the previous five and a half years with Purdue, beginning in Jan. 2011. She taught a first-year seminar for two years and advised the students in the College of Science. During the previous three and a half years, Linville mentored Purdue's at-risk student-athletes. She taught the student-athletes study skills and maintained academic plans for the student-athletes.
"I knew right away Anderson University was a good fit for me because academics is top priority for their student-athletes," Linville said.
Linville is a Dec. 2021 candidate with a Doctorate of Philosophy in Sports Leadership from Concordia University Chicago. She has also earned a Master of Special Education from Purdue and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Purdue.
