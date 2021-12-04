NEW CASTLE — Trailing by 10 points with 5:25 left in the second quarter, Anderson coach Donnie Bowling called a timeout after watching New Castle shred his defense from beyond the 3-point line.
This wasn’t a pep-talk. This was a strategy session.
“I think the biggest thing more than a message was that we went 1-3-1 (zone),” Bowling said. “I said we have to pick up the tempo and make their shooters uncomfortable.”
The defensive changed worked to the tune of an 18-3 run to close out the half. The Indians did not panic, the Trojans cooled off considerably and Anderson is off to its best start in over a decade.
Ahmere Carson continued his strong early play with a huge second half and 25 points, and Ja’Quan Ingram scored 21 as Anderson rolled to a 77-62 win over the Trojans in the historic New Castle Fieldhouse.
With the win, Anderson improved to 3-0 and dropped New Castle (3-1) from the ranks of the unbeaten. This is the first time the Indians have won their first three games since 2009 when the Tribe finished 11-11. Bowling has bigger plans than finishing at .500
“Oh, we’re not doing that,” he said with a laugh. “These kids are kind of resilient, they get down and don’t let themselves get out.”
Missing their starting point guard with illness and lacking any player taller than 6-foot-4, New Castle relied on the 3-point shot, and that paid dividends early. The Trojans made seven of their first nine from beyond the arc — including 5-of-7 in the first quarter and their first two attempts of the second — and following a conventional three-point play from Caleb Grow, New Castle had its biggest lead at 31-21.
That prompted the timeout from Bowling and ended any Indians' frustration.
Out of the timeout, Anderson’s Lewis Jackson connected for a 3-point shot — his only field goal off the bench — to start the 18-3 run. Two Sean Paige free throws later, Ingram scored on three straight interior baskets -- the last of which put Anderson on top 32-31, its first lead of the game.
One tie aside, the Indians were never headed thereafter.
A Kedric Anderson rebound basket and an Ingram trey later, the Indians had flipped a 10-point deficit into a five-point halftime lead at 39-34.
“We try to share the ball, and we want to get everyone going,” Ingram said. “We just want to move the ball around and look for a good shot.”
Late in the third, Carson and Ty Wills passed the ball back and forth as Anderson held possession for nearly a minute-and-a-half, and when the Trojans began applying defensive pressure, Carson calmly sank a 3 before scoring again on a drive to the basket to close out the third with Anderson on top by nine.
Twice in the fourth, Carson connected with Ingram on layups, including a half-court alley-oop for a layup that put the Indians up 63-52.
“Through the summer, we’ve been practicing the lobs, and it was just clicking,” Ingram said. “If I’m running and he sees me, he’ll throw it up there, and I’ll go get it.”
As the starters began checking out of the game in the fourth quarter, many headed to the bench with broad smiles, holding their fingers up to indicate the 3-0 start.
“I really feel like we’re playing together as a team right now,” Ingram said. “We’re doing what we’ve got to do.”
Paige finished with 15 points, and Wills handed out five assists for Anderson.
Gavin Welch led New Castle with 28 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter, and Trey Miller added 17. The Trojans finished 11-of-28 from 3-point distance.
Anderson will return home next weekend with a Friday boys and girls doubleheader against North Central Conference rival Arsenal Tech before the Noblesville Millers come to the Tipi on Saturday night.
Bowling and the team are focusing on one game at a time, and after devoting a week to prepare for New Castle will now set their sights on Tech.
“I have not looked at Tech at all. Me and the assistant coaches knew we had to focus on New Castle,” he said. “As soon as we get back home, we’ll start dicing up Tech because they’re a really good team, and I didn’t want anyone thinking about Tech and overlooking New Castle.”
