ANDERSON — An aggressive approach for the Anderson volleyball service game produced something of a feast or famine result Tuesday in a match at The Den against Liberty Christian.
While there were more errors than coach Beth Etchison would like to see, the serves from the Indians kept their opponents off balance in a 25-13, 22-25, 25-15, 25-20 win over the Lions.
Anderson service errors (25) resulted in over one-third of Liberty Christian’s total points (73), but also yielded 18 aces and had the Lions out of system all night. Senior setter Lauryn Williams led all players with six aces — including the first three points of the match — and said the key was to forget about a serve sailing long or into the net and trust the approach would work.
“Our team needs someone like that to bring us back because we like to let the momentum get away from us,” Williams said. “I try to reel the momentum back into us, and it worked tonight.”
Williams — who has committed to play softball at Kentucky Christian — has been invaluable this season according to Etchison. Even though her future lies in another sport, Williams has helped lead Anderson (3-10) through a difficult season that has included COVID-19 pauses.
“Without her, we really can’t do much,” Etchison said. “We’ve been really short in the setting department. We’re looking to fill those holes coming up. But Lauryn came in knowing that we were depending on her. This is her backup sport, but even though she’s already committed and knows her post-graduate plans, she works for us. She goes for balls, and she’s not afraid to put herself in danger to save a ball.”
When a ball was in play, Williams had no shortage of weapons to choose from as Anderson’s size at the net was problematic for Liberty Christian (6-10).
Early, it was Tiara Ingram finishing points for the Indians. She had four kills in the opening set and led all players in the match with 11 total. The Indians jumped out to a 9-3 lead, and the Lions could pull no closer than four points the remainder of the set.
“They had really good serves. We’re not used to the hard serves like that,” LC coach Jeff Stickler said. “Credit to (Anderson) and their height up front as well.”
Ingram, along with senior Payton Sargent (seven kills) and juniors Malena Higgins (eight kills) and Taylor Beatrice (six kills) controlled the net for the Indians and, while only recording two blocks, prevented the Lions from picking up their first kill until midway through the second set. Williams handed out 26 assists.
“It was so much fun,” Williams said. “They were on it. Our passing was a little rough at first, but I was able to work around it and set them up. They did great.”
After the Lions stormed back from an early seven-point deficit in the second set to square the match at 1-1, the third set appeared to be coming down to the wire tied 14-14.
Fittingly, it was a Sargent service run that helped Anderson pull away in the pivotal third set.
After a Sargent kill made it 15-14 in favor of Anderson, she took the ball and served up an eight-point run — including three of her four aces on the match — for a commanding 23-14 lead. Olivia Muir then came off the bench and served consecutive aces to close out the set.
Although the Lions kept the fourth set close, the Indians led throughout and finished strong on an 8-3 run.
“We haven’t been successful in short matches at the end,” Etchison said. “We knew we wanted to finish it in four and didn’t want to go five.”
Mady Rees led the Lions with five kills and two aces, and Reeve Jarrell chipped in three aces.
The Indians will host Richmond in a North Central Conference match Thursday evening while the Lions will play in the Pioneer Conference tournament Saturday at Shortridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.