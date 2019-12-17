NOBLESVILLE – It takes a lot to score 1,000 points in a high school basketball career.
And that includes much more than just the buckets that come under the bright lights on game night.
It takes countless jumpers in the practice gym, fearless drives through traffic to the basket and selfless teammates to play catch-and-shoot hours after everyone else has gone home.
Anderson’s Tyra Ford eclipsed that magic number Tuesday, scoring 25 points in the Indians’ 77-45 loss to Noblesville. The way the game played out isn’t how Ford drew up the moment in her mind, but the 5-foot-7 junior has a lot of basketball left in her bright future and plenty of chances to create better memories with her girls basketball teammates.
“I’m excited that I was able to do this,” said Ford, who added four rebounds and three blocked shots to her stat line. “Basketball means everything to me, and I try to give it everything I have. It’s when I’m not playing that I don’t feel like Tyra.”
Noblesville (4-8) was feeling Tyra, too, early on. Ford scored 11 first-quarter points as the Indians (5-7) trailed just 16-13 on her third 3-pointer of the opening eight minutes. The Millers extended their lead to 19-13 at the quarter break.
Ford added a pair of driving layups in the second quarter, including one on which she drew a foul and converted the free throw. This capped a 6-0 Anderson run that pulled the Indians back to 25-19. It was then the officials stopped the game as both fan bases came to their feet to celebrate the milestone.
Anderson head coach Shannon Cleckley said Ford has stepped into her leadership role this season. Ford has always been a scorer, Cleckley said. It’s the work she’s doing on the other end of the floor that has impressed him just as much.
“She really works hard with and without the ball,” Cleckley said. “She runs the offense. She scores. She rebounds on both ends. And she gets after it on defense. She’s doing a fabulous job.”
Ford’s second driving layup ignited a 9-2 Anderson run that cut the Noblesville lead to 33-28 just 22 seconds before half. Karlee Goodwin had a 3-pointer on that run while Zoe Allen added a pair of baskets from inside the paint.
The Indians had to keep digging themselves out of holes because of turnovers. Between the Millers’ pressure defense and some unforced miscues, Anderson turned the ball over 15 times in the first half.
Cleckley thought his team was fortunate to be within striking distance at that point. Then fortune ran out.
On the heels of Allen’s second layup, Noblesville freshman Ashlynn Shade led the Millers to 21 straight points, spanning the end of the second quarter through the first 42 seconds of the fourth quarter. Shade finished with 34 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.
Goodwin had the unenviable task of chasing Shade around multiple picks every time down court. If there is such a thing as a difficult 34-point night, Goodwin made Shade earn every one of them.
The task was made that much harder as Anderson’s walkthrough practice Monday was cancelled because of severe winter weather. Cleckley knew the challenge his player was facing while coming in cold.
“I thought Karlee did a good job, all things considered,” Cleckley said. “(Shade) is a solid player. Whoever guards her is going to need help. We didn’t give Karlee a lot of help sometimes, and (Shade) didn’t need a lot of room to get the ball up.”
The Indians were shut out in the third period while committing 10 more turnovers, and the Millers put it away from there. Anderson finished with 31 turnovers.
Goodwin scored eight points to go with five rebounds and two steals for the Indians, while Allen added six points off the bench.
Anderson returns to the court Friday in a conference game against Muncie Central. Ford said it’s imperative the Indians put this loss behind them and focus on the next task at hand.
She loves this game and her teammates too much to let opportunities slip by.
“We will keep at it, keep playing as a team,” Ford said. “We’re not giving up.”
Anderson lost the JV game 52-28. Payton Sargent led the Indians with 10 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.