Terry Johnson is coming back to the Hoosier State.
Johnson, a former three-sport standout from Anderson, was hired as an assistant men’s basketball coach at Purdue on Thursday, where he will work under head coach Matt Painter.
“My family and I are excited to be here,” Johnson said. “Being from Anderson, Indiana, I have known Coach Painter for a long time and have been watching the program for a long time. I’m really looking forward to join a great university and continue and enhance the success this program has had.”
Johnson comes to Purdue after four seasons at Ohio State, where he was a strong recruiter and coach on Chris Holtmann’s staff. He was instrumental in the development of first-team All-Big Ten selection E.J. Liddell as the Buckeyes boasted the fourth-most efficient offense in America last season.
Prior to that, Johnson worked for 10 years as an assistant at Butler from 2007-17 under Brad Stevens, Brandon Miller and Holtmann
“Terry comes to Purdue with a wealth of experience at successful basketball programs,” Painter said. “He has had success at both Butler and Ohio State on the floor and in recruiting high-quality student-athletes. He will be a very welcome addition to our program, and we are excited to welcome Terry and his family to Purdue.”
Johnson also worked under current IU basketball associate coach Dane Fife at Purdue-Fort Wayne as an assistant from 2006-07 and had administrative jobs prior to that at Butler and Auburn.
Johnson played both basketball and baseball at Lincoln Trail Junior College from 1992-94, where he was named all-conference in both sports and was named an honorable mention All-American in basketball. From there, Johnson went to Lamar University and again played both sports from 1994-96, leading the basketball team in assists and steals two years in a row.
With the hire of Johnson, Purdue has refilled its basketball coaching staff. Paul Lusk was hired to replace Micah Shrewsberry, who left to take over the head coaching job at Penn State. Johnson will replace Steve Lutz, who accepted the head coaching position at Texas A&M Corpus Christi earlier this month.
