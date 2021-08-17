INDIANAPOLIS -- In conjunction with the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship coming to Indianapolis on Jan. 10, the 2022 Indianapolis Host Committee announced Monday it is bringing the inaugural Indiana Tailgate Tour to select high school football games across the state this fall, and two area schools will benefit.
In addition to providing an interactive tailgate at each location, the Indianapolis Host Committee, dedicated to supporting teachers, is donating a total of $54,000 to participating Indy Tailgate Tour high schools.
From Aug. 20 to Oct. 15, the Indiana Tailgate Tour will activate at 18 high school football games across the Hoosier state, from South Bend to Evansville and numerous communities in between. The Indiana Tailgate Tour will visit each of the nine Indiana Department of Education school districts statewide. At each stop, fans will participate in prize giveaways, corn hole, a photo booth and football-skill activities with USA Football prior to kickoff. During halftime, the Indianapolis Host Committee will award a $1,000 grant to the participating schools to aid in teacher and classroom development. An additional $500 will be donated to each school’s athletic department.
The Anderson at Kokomo game scheduled for Sept. 24 and the Oct. 8 Eastern Hancock at Shenandoah matchup are two of the 18 tour stops.
“When it comes to major events, Hoosiers know it’s truly more than a game,” said Mark Howell, board chair of the 2022 Indianapolis Host Committee. “While the Indiana Tailgate Tour will be a great way for us to connect with local communities across our great state, it also serves as a platform for supporting schools and educators to improve student outcomes and leave a long-lasting impact on the people of Indiana. The Indianapolis Host Committee is honored to partner with the College Football Playoff Foundation in providing much needed support to Indiana schools and teachers.”
The 2022 CFP National Championship will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Jan. 10. Events available for fans to attend will begin in downtown Indy on Jan. 8. Championship Campus, which includes CFP signature events such as Playoff Fan Central, AT&T Playlist Live!, Allstate Championship Tailgate, Media Day, the Extra Yard 5K and Taste of the Championship, will provide fans with a walkable footprint that will feature a comprehensive festival of attractions and activities.
The 2022 CFP National Championship, which will rely on the support of over 2,500 volunteers, is expected to bring an estimated economic impact of $150 million to Central Indiana.
