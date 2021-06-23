ANDERSON -- The Anderson University Soccer Camps and High School Team Camps are back for the summer of 2021.
After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Anderson Soccer Camps return for a 27th year while the High School Team Camps return for an 18th year.
The Anderson Soccer Camps have sold out while the High School Team Camps have sold out one of two sessions. The second session of the High School Team Camps is scheduled from July 19-21 with a registration of $195 per team for grades 9-12.
"I am extremely excited that the Anderson Soccer Camps have come back so strongly after a year of COVID," AU men's soccer coach Scott Fridley said. "We really had no idea how the public would respond. We look forward to our 27th summer of educating students and enhancing their love for soccer. We are excited for our high school camp to return for our 18th year.
"With COVID and so many teams that rely on fundraising to be at camp, we have lost some returners, but we also have added some new teams to the mix. I am very grateful for all of our staff and counselors that work so hard to enrich the experience for all of our students and for the love of soccer and increasing their team and individual skills."
The men's soccer ID camp is also open for registration. It is scheduled for July 21 at 9 a.m. The registration fee is $80 and it's for grades 9-12. It includes a training session, lunch, a campus tour and a full-sided game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.