ANDERSON – Anderson Speedway officials have announced, as a result of the coronavirus and the state’s emergency order, the 2020 season won’t start until June 14.
Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Anderson Speedway planned to open the season April 18.
“While we understand the desire to return to our normal routine on Saturday nights, the reality is that those choices are currently out of our control,” the Speedway said in a statement. “The need for the safety and health of our community supersedes our own needs for competition and camaraderie.
“Upon review of the recently released guidelines for reopening our state’s economy, as well as in partnership with state and local officials, it is clear that those guidelines currently do not allow for the opening of Anderson Speedway at this time and likely, and at a minimum, through the end of May.”
Track owner Rick Dawson said the track has been communicating with state and local government officials and others in the racing industry about opening Anderson Speedway.
“In fact, our Madison County Health Administrator, Stephanie Grimes, has been as cooperative with our situation as she possibly can,” Dawson said. “It boils down to the state superseding local authority during this crisis.”
Dawson said currently the track is hoping to be permitted to reopen its gates to spectators again the weekend of June 14.
“I believe that with the proper planning and input with all parties at the highest levels, we may possibly be able to move that date up to end of May,” he said. “However, at this time it stands as is.”
In the interim, Anderson Speedway will be available for track rental for limited testing. Speedway officials have begun work on a revised schedule for the remainder of the season that will look very similar to what is currently posted with some exciting additions.
“As I have continued to say, safety is No. 1 at Anderson Speedway, and fun is second,” Dawson said. “Once we are safe from the virus and we can reopen the track, our fans and spectators will need to hold on tight for a great season of racing entertainment.”
Anderson Speedway will continue to provide updates at its website at www.andersonspeedway.com.
