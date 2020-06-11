ANDERSON — For the first time this year, fans will be permitted to return to Anderson Speedway on Saturday with the racing card featuring four traveling series.
Highlighting the racing on Military Appreciation Night hosted by Double T Leather will be the Champion Racing Association’s JEGS All Stars Tour for the Aerco Heating & Cooling 100.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the speedway is following state guidelines. The number of fans will be limited, and the track is encouraging people to maintain social distancing and use common sense.
Three former winners of the JEGS All Stars Tour are among the 26 entries for the race.
Hunter Jack scored his first series win last year and is returning to defend his title along with 2014 race winner Steve Dorer and 2015 winner Eddie VanMeter.
Defending McGunegill Engine Performance Late Model champion Zachary Tinkle also is entered along with Rick Turner, James Kirby, Mason Keller and J.P. Crabtree.
Veteran drivers from around the country making the trip to the high-banked quarter-mile oval include Travis Braden, Carson Hocevar, Cody Coughlin, Josh Brock and Dan Leeck.
The Vores Compact Touring Series is opening its 2020 campaign at Anderson Speedway with 41 teams entered.
Last weekend, Justin Brown won the Pro Compact feature which was a tune-up for the season opening event for the series.
The Day Transportation Mel Kenyon Midgets return for a second week of action.
Rookie Sam Hinds swept the season opener in winning the second annual Dick Jordan Classic over local driver Colin Grissom.
Hinds set fast time, won his heat race and led the entire distance in the feature.
The CRA Jr. Late Models will be in action for the first time in 2020 with 11 drivers entered.
Qualifying takes place at 6:30 p.m. with racing action at 8.
