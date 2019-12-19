ANDERSON — With conference meets upcoming, Anderson and Pendleton Heights took similar yet different approaches Thursday night when they met in a boys-girls dual meet.
Both Anderson coach Jeff Eddy and his counterpart for the Arabians, Mindy Hertzler, said they made tweaks in their lineups to make them better prepared at their conference events.
PH swims in the Hoosier Heritage Conference meet Saturday at New Palestine, while the Indians must wait until Jan. 11 to compete in the North Central Conference meet at Purdue.
But on Thursday, the county rivals saved very little as far as energy. The PH girls won their fifth dual without defeat 130-53, while Anderson bested the Arabians on the boys end 120-62.
Both winning squads had 10 first-place efforts, with a wide variety of Arabians girls coming through, as well as the Indians boys’ two junior mainstays – Carson Smitherman and Dayton Edwards – winning four races apiece.
“As a whole, our whole team, boys and girls, had a very good meet,” Eddy said. “They were ready to compete, they came in with a good attitude, they were cheering for each other, and it really makes a difference in how we swim.”
Smitherman swept the middle-distance freestyle races, the 100 (50.34 seconds) and 200 (1:53.67), and Edwards took care of the 50 free (22.84) and 100 backstroke (59.75).
Edwards and Smitherman also swam the free relays, winning the 200 along with Isaac Hanauer and Aidan Barrett (1:38.72) and the 400 with Barrett and Sam Eskew (3:38.24).
Eskew prevailed in the closest boys race of the night, overtaking PH’s Oliver Claxon in the final 15 yards of the 200 individual medley and winning in 2:22.86. Eskew eased to victory in the 500 free (5:57.12).
Barrett was the Indians’ other swim winner, in the 100 butterfly (58.24), as the boys improved to 5-1.
“We’re still working with our depth with the boys, as well as the girls, but our depth is coming around,” Eddy said.
PH broke through with Claxon in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.61) and in the 200 medley relay, with Claxon, Trevor Cobb, Tanner Keesling and Brayden Jones in 1:52.84.
As for the girls, this was a time for some who haven’t had a lot of experience to step into key roles, and a few Arabians did just that.
Sophomore Jaima Link edged out junior teammate Kaitlyn Wheetley by 1/100th of a second in the 50 free (26.65), and freshman Sophie Kaster won the butterfly (1:06.97).
Link, sophomores Lily Brooks and Claire Wittkamper, and junior Emma Weflen, won the 400 free relay in 4:08.11.
It was Wittkamper, Brooks, Weflen and senior Karly Riffey in the 200 free relay (1:49.00).
Sophomore Grace McKinney captured the individual medley (2:24.41) and aided Link and seniors Karly Riffey and Maggie Miller to victory in the medley relay (1:59.02).
Robison led a 1-2-3 PH sweep in the 100 free (57.46), with Maddie Oliver and Ella Dixon following.
Riffey won the backstroke (1:05.40) and Wheetley the breaststroke (1:14.18).
“We kind of mixed things up a little more to do some (non-specialty) events for some, and they did well,” Hertzler said. “They’re excited and they’re pumped up, so hopefully that’s good news for Saturday.”
Anderson sophomore Amber Lindzy took the 200 free (2:06.42) and 500 free (5:33.74), with the margin in the latter over a minute.
The diving winners were PH’s Elayna Sisson (200 points) and Anderson’s Jackson Stephenson (187.55).
