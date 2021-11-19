ANDERSON — Anderson girls basketball coach Shannon Cleckley has a motivator on the team. He has a shooter. He has a player who brings a varied skillset of speed and court awareness.
What he doesn’t have is much varsity experience.
The Indians, who graduated IUPUI-bound Tyra Ford and two others, also lost one player who transferred and two others who decided not to play this year.
“We have five seniors, but that’s sort of deceptive because they didn’t get a lot of playing time in the past because of what we had,” Cleckley said. “We’re working off of team, team, team, team, team. And I think each day, each practice, we’re getting stronger and stronger.”
One of those seniors is Emma Weber, a starter and something of an extension of the head coach on the floor.
“She’s the motivator. She’s the ‘Let’s get this done,’ understands what we’re doing,” Cleckley said. “She understands the plays. She understands communicating. And then (junior) Payton Sargent is filling in nicely in that role, too. Those two are my captains. They’re the ones that sort of give us our stability. I like where their heads are.”
The Indians started the season with three lopsided losses. They were also dealing with some minor injuries that kept the roster from being at full strength.
Senior Gracie Hallgarth, junior Makhile Williams and sophomores Jacelyn Starks and Drayaunna Ivy all missed time to start the season because of injuries.
When healthy, Cleckley wants to see Starks in the starting lineup. A starting five might look like one senior (Weber), two juniors (Zoe Allen, Sargent), a sophomore (Starks) and a freshman (Kennedy Brown).
In Brown, Cleckley has a willing shooter.
“We’re still working on some things, but I like her offensive mindset,” he said. “Because moving forward, we’re going to have to have that. We’re going to have to have that girl willing to drive to the lane, the girl that’s willing to take that shot and that’s not an issue for her.”
Emma Wilson is another freshman with promise.
“She doesn’t have the varsity experience, but I like her mindset,” the coach said. “By midseason, I think we’ll have her right where we want her to be.”
Anderson went 13-11 last season and 15-11 in 2019-20 and has won at least nine games in each of Cleckley’s first six seasons.
