ANDERSON – Anderson Speedway will close out the season Saturday with the crowning of three division champions.
The End of the Season Bonanza sponsored by Thompson Insurance will feature racing in five divisions topped by a 75-lap race for the Vore’s Welding & Steel Street Stocks.
Elwood driver Jacob McElfresh seeks his third consecutive feature win and holds a slim 10-point advantage over defending champion Josh Poore.
Dawson Phillips is third in the points standings only 22 markers behind McElfresh.
The Thunder Cars will be in action with a 50-lap feature. Dustin Sapp is the most recent feature winner in the division. Ron Phipps has a 38-point margin over Ronnie Rose.
The Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drive division will also compete in a 50-lap feature. Chuck Cook is the most recent feature winner.
Ronnie Constant currently holds a 27-point lead over Shane Reed. Constant is still seeking that first feature win this year but has consistently finished in the top three.
The Hart’s Auto Crown Vic division and Midwest Champ Karts also will be in action.
Racing starts at 6 p.m. with qualifying at 4:30.
Adult tickets are $15, Kids (6-12) $5 and ages 5 and under are admitted free.
