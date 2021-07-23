The Anderson University track and field program collected multiple United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association academic awards, which were announced by the USTFCCCA on Thursday.
Both the men’s and women’s programs earned all-academic team recognition. The USTFCCCA recognized track and field teams with at least a 3.1 team GPA. Anderson’s men’s programs received the honor for the first time in program history. The women’s program collected the honors for the fourth year in a row.
Emily Smatlak garnered USTFCCCA All-Academic Individual accolades for the second time in her career.
The USTFCCCA recognized track and field student-athletes with at least a 3.30 cumulative GPA and a ranking on the national leaderboard that ranks either in the top 50 as an individual or in the top 35 as a relay member.
Smatlak’s personal-record throw of 42.10 meters (138 feet, 1.5 inches) in the javelin ranked 14th on the NCAA Division III leaderboard.
The Lynnwood, Wash. native was also named a USTFCCCA All-Academic Individual as a sophomore after ranked 21st in the nation in the javelin with a distance of 41.47 meters (136 feet, 0.75 inches).
