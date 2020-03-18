ANDERSON -- In response to concerns regarding COVID-19 in the Anderson University community, the Anderson University athletics department has canceled all athletic events and practices for the remainder of the spring season.
"There is rightfully so much concern surrounding COVID-19, and things are changing so quickly nationally and locally, that the institution's decision to cancel the remainder of the spring sports season was necessary," Ravens athletics director Marcie Taylor said. "We know this makes a significant impact on student-athletes because there is such a limited time to compete in college. We are particularly heartbroken for our seniors and empathize with our student-athletes and coaches who have worked so hard to prepare for their spring sports season."
AU will be conducting all of its courses online for the remainder of the semester. The university has also cancelled this year's commencement activities.
Last week, the NCAA announced all spring sports will be granted an eligibility waiver for those who have already competed in the 2020 season.
"The NCAA is providing a blanket waiver for all D-III spring sports student-athletes," Taylor said. "The waiver means these student-athletes will not be charged a season of eligibility for competition this spring. Though this may be of little solace to seniors scheduled to graduate in May, the opportunity exists for spring sport student-athletes to compete an additional season. At this time, the health and safety of our students, coaches, staff, fans and visitors is our priority. We appreciate everyone's understanding during this challenging time."
